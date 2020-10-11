NBA Trade Rumors: Jae Crowder could be the perfect addition to the Houston Rocket's small-ball lineup

Out of the many surprises the 2020 NBA Playoffs has had in store for fans, the Miami Heat have been arguably the biggest as the largely young and inexperienced team has belied all expectations to reach the NBA Finals. However the experience of Jae Crowder has also played a key rule in the team's impressive run. With the player entering free agency during the off-season, a bevy of NBA trade rumors have surrounded the player regarding his possible next destination.

Following his stellar performances, the 30-year-old Crowder is reportedly a much sought-after player for many teams in the competition, with the most interesting one of them being the Houston Rockets.

Despite having a very disappointing postseason, the Houston Rockets are reportedly looking to continue their small-ball centric lineups. In this regard, they are looking for players like Jae Crowder who could space the floor and aid their stars Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

On that note, let us analyze if a move for Jae Crowder to the Houston Rockets would be beneficial or not for both parties.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should the Houston Rockets go after Jae Crowder?

Jae Crowder could be an excellent signing for the Houston Rockets.

It could be a tactic fraught with risk, but the Houston Rockets have reportedly decided to continue playing small-ball. For the success of the same, the team could need Jae Crowder.

Not only is the 30-year-old in his prime, he is also a significantly better rim-protector than Eric Gordon who has been playing at the five for the team.

Bringing Crowder in would not only allow Eric Gordon to play at the four, a position more natural to him, but also bring the Houston Rockets' defensive resilience up by several notches.

At the offensive end, Jae Crowder could shine even brighter. The veteran would immediately slot in as one of the better shooters in the team and allow the floor to be spaced better.

Moreover, Crowder has also proven himself as a player who can step up in clutch situations and get the team a bucket, something that the Houston Rockets desperately need.

If they can convince Jae Crowder not to re-sign with the Miami Heat, the player could be the missing piece for the Houston Rockets.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Jae Crowder consider a move to the Houston Rockets?

It would be wise for Jae Crowder to stay in Miami.

There is a very real chance of Jae Crowder scoffing if he saw this NBA trade rumor, and it would frankly be justified.

The Miami Heat are a team brimming with young talent and have made the NBA Finals. The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, won one game in the playoffs before getting knocked out in the second round.

In the ongoing 2020 NBA Finals, the Heat are putting up a real fight against the LA Lakers who brushed aside the Houston Rockets earlier in the playoffs.

Moreover, the Houston Rockets are looking to continue a system that has failed in the postseason.

There are simply too many reasons for the player to go against this move. Hence, Jae Crowder would be wise to stay with the Miami Heat rather than look towards the Houston Rockets.