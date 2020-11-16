NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden requests to be traded from Houston Rockets, plots his way to the Brooklyn Nets

For the last few weeks, James Harden and his future have been a hot topic in NBA trade rumors. Initially, many couldn't imagine the superstar choosing to leave the Rockets this off-season. But recent reports of the 31-year-old's intentions to leave have only increased. And finally, sources are now reporting that the former MVP has asked the team to be traded ahead of next season.

James Harden has officially requested a trade. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) November 16, 2020

There is a lot to unpack here. Let's begin.

NBA Trade Rumors: Sources say that James Harden has asked to be sent to the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden

After weeks of speculation, some NBA trade rumors about James Harden have become a reality. After being the franchise player of the Houston Rockets for 8 seasons, the superstar has finally decided he no longer wishes to represent the team.

The 31-year-old has reportedly asked to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets. This potential move would give the East arguably its most dominant big three in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden.

While this may be good news for fans of the Brooklyn Nets, nothing is set in stone yet. Even if sources say that the former MVP would like to move, the Rockets themselves could have other ideas.

BREAKING: James Harden wants OUT of Houston and wants to land on the Brooklyn Nets, via @HoustonChron



(h/t @TheNBACentral) pic.twitter.com/Ifz7ERlIC4 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 16, 2020

As per NBA trade rumors, the franchise still hopes to convince James Harden to stay in Houston. The Rockets could still keep the player past this off-season, even if it is incredibly unlikely.

Advertisement

The motives behind this trade request could be Harden's hunger for an NBA championship. Many experts believe that after being disappointed in the postseason year after year, the superstar wants a move that would guarantee him a ring in the near future. And given their roster, this is something the Brooklyn Nets could grant the superstar as soon as next season.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

If the Houston Rockets do in fact decide to trade James Harden this off-season, it won't be for cheap. And the Brooklyn Nets know this, as they are reportedly ready to offer Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie and draft picks to the franchise.

Only time will tell where James Harden will go this off-season. But if the Brooklyn Nets can strike a deal with the Houston Rockets, they will arguably become the favorites to win it all during the 2020-21 NBA season.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 'It could be a beautiful disaster,' Bill Simmons joins other pundits in voicing his concern about Brooklyn Nets' interest in James Harden