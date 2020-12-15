NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden set to play first preseason game with Houston Rockets despite ongoing reports indicating he could leave

It's fair to say the Houston Rockets franchise have had an eventful offseason. The focus of a lot of NBA Trade Rumors has been the future of star player James Harden. The shooting guard has been linked with numerous teams across the league, missed Rockets training sessions, and seen the front office use their best persuasive techniques to make him stay. In the latest rumors, Houston head coach Stephen Silas discussed the Harden situation and gave an update on the player's availability for the upcoming preseason games.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden set to play for Houston Rockets in preseason on Tuesday

The nature of James Harden's offseason has been akin to a soap opera. His franchise, the Houston Rockets are determined not to lose his scoring ability and have again made their best efforts to please him. It was suggested among NBA Trade Rumors that the franchise were not worried about losing him and that all he wanted was to win a Championship.

For now, James Harden remains a Houston Rockets player. Therefore, since he was able to return to training with the team on Monday, his coach Silas stated to the media that he expects him to play in the team's preseason game on Tuesday night.

James Harden will play vs. Spurs on Tuesday, per Stephen Silas.



This will be the first time James Harden has taken to the court since the Houston Rockets were comfortably beaten by eventual champions, the LA Lakers in the Western Conference semis. To bolster their squad and give Harden a new reason to stay in Houston, new point guard John Wall was brought in alongside big man DeMarcus Cousins. If Harden does stay, Houston will have a Big 3 that could prove a better opposition for the Lakers should they meet again.

NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas says the James Harden situation hasn't been a distraction

While James Harden is set to play, NBA Trade Rumors continue to rumble on in the background. The most recent reports linking Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers have suggested that for any deal to happen, the Rockets are demanding Ben Simmons and three first-round picks. Regarding the reports, head coach Stephen Silas suggested to the media they have not caused any distraction.

As mentioned, James Harden reunited with his Rockets teammates on Monday and sat down with new Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. Discussing the NBA Trade Rumors regarding whether or not Harden will stay in Houston, Stephen Silas appeared reasonably positive when talking to the media about the chat with his player:

"We talked basketball. I’m a basketball coach and he’s a basketball player. It hasn’t been that much of a distraction. You can ask him about his commitment and all that sort of thing. But we had a good conversation. He was locked in. He was asking good questions. He was bringing up good points. We had a good discussion."

Stephen Silas on James Harden: "We talked basketball. I'm a basketball coach. He's a basketball player. As far as his commitment to what we're doing basketball-wise, he's right there." Silas said the situation hasn't been a distraction. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) December 14, 2020

Silas will definitely be hoping that James Harden is available to him for the 2020-21 NBA season. What's more, given the offseason Harden has had, the Houston head coach will be hoping the shooting guard plays with a determination and chip on his shoulder that his passion to win another MVP award and Championship brings.