NBA Trade Rumors: Kendrick Perkins explains why LA Clippers must target Rajon Rondo this off-season

The LA Clippers were deemed to be favorites to win it all this year but ultimately had a disappointing run in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Since their exit from the Orlando bubble, the franchise has been the subject of countless NBA trade rumors, with many dealing about the team's need for a player like Rajon Rondo who could be a leader for the franchise.

It appears that former NBA player Kendrick Perkins couldn't agree more with the same as the expert spoke out about the situation of the LA Clippers.

NBA Trade Rumors: Kendrick Perkins believes that Rajon Rondo could be the perfect leader for the LA Clippers

Kendrick Perkins believes that Rajon Rondo could be the perfect leader for the LA Clippers.

During an interaction on 'The Jump', Kendrick Perkins had this to say while talking about the leadership issues in the LA Clippers roster:

"If I'm the Clippers, I would really, really consider trying to get Rajon Rondo."

Perkins continued in this regard:

"They do need a leader. They need a voice in the lockerroom that's going to hold guys accountable."

Advertisement

Perkins further went on to discuss about how Kawhi Leonard cannot be considered a true leader due to his quiet nature as he alluded about Leonard having no voice in the LA Clippers locker room.

If this NBA trade rumor turns out to be true, Rajon Rondo could be a dream pickup for the LA Clippers as the 34-year-old is a born leader and a hard worker on and off the court as well.

Rondo's teammates have often talked about how inspiring it is to see the large swathes of time the player spends in the gym. Having such an impact on his teammates speaks volumes about Rondo's leadership credentials.

Moreover, with NBA trade rumors suggesting that Rajon Rondo could opt out of his player option to become a free agent, it could be the perfect opportunity for the LA Clippers to go after the player.

Rondo currently earns $2.56 million a year, something that the Clippers could easily equal. Considering the performances he has put up recently and what he could potentially bring to the table, it could be well worth it for the LA Clippers to pry Rajon Rondo away from the LA Lakers.

NBA Trade Rumors: Zach Lowe believes that the LA Clippers could learn from their mistakes

Advertisement

Zach Lowe believes that the LA Clippers could bounce back next season.

When asked on 'The Jump' about the LA Clippers' situation, Zach Lowe said:

"Who knows maybe this season, maybe the humbling, maybe the embarrassment of what happened against Denver, maybe these guys make changes"

Lowe further said that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George do not have stagnant personalities and are willing to learn from their past mistakes.

He also agreed with Perkins about the need for a leader in the LA Clippers locker room and supported the opinion that Rajon Rondo could be perfect for the franchise in this regard.

If the LA Clippers are able to bring in Rajon Rondo, it remains to be seen what impact the player could have at the franchise.