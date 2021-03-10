NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers take Lou Williams off the table, unlikely to make big move ahead of March 25 deadline

The LA Clippers were previously open to using Lou Williams as a bargaining chip in a big move but that's no longer the case as per the latest NBA trade rumors. Williams has regained his mojo in recent weeks after a controversial end to last year's bubble campaign and shooting struggles at the start of the 2020-21 season.

As reported by The Athletic's Sam Amick, the LA Clippers' have seen Lou Williams' recent uptick in form and are no longer shopping him. Amick wrote:

"There has been, however, one fascinating revelation on this front as it relates to three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams. Though he was known to be very available in the offseason, after his on-court struggles in the bubble and the Magic City distraction in Atlanta complicated matters for the Clippers during their awful playoff finish, sources say that is not the case now."

Lou Williams’ future is with the Clippers 😎 pic.twitter.com/9ilXrI0hd9 — Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) March 5, 2021

Amick also noted that the LA Clippers are happy with their core and unlikely to make any major move ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

"The Clippers, sources say, feel very good about their core and are likely to only pursue deals that could help them on the margins," said Amick.

The development is in line with the LA Clippers' attitude this season. They've missed major names for extended stretches but kept chipping away and currently hold a respectable 24-14 record.

NBA Trade Rumors: Lou Williams steps up yet again for the LA Clippers

Williams has been balling lately for the LA Clippers

Lou Williams had a tough run in the second half of 2020. He received serious flak for his visit to Atlanta's Magic City gentleman's club and that subsequently resulted in a mediocre display on the court in the Orlando bubble. Williams also looked completely out of sorts to start the current campaign.

I still can’t believe Lou Williams went to Magic City for wings during the bubble 😂 legendary — Stone (@stoneschloss) March 7, 2021

Lou Williams is on an expiring contract and the drop in his performances prompted talks of the LA Clippers potentially swapping him for someone in the trade market. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year pulled up his socks in February though and averaged 16.6 points and 4.8 assists per game during this stretch. He has reclaimed his status as an explosive impact player off the bench.

As far as the LA Clippers' core is concerned, only the Luke Kennard experiment hasn't worked out well so far. Besides that, Tyronn Lue's men are working like a well-oiled unit. Kawhi Leonard is a potential dark horse in the MVP race and is receiving enough help from Paul George. Meanwhile, Serge Ibaka and Nicolas Batum have been valuable acquisitions in free agency.

At full capacity, the LA Clippers are still a very difficult team to beat. Fitness issues could result in a future change of plans but if the front office decides to stay the course with what they have right now, they have their valid reasons.

