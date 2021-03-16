NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers among 5 teams that inquired about Myles Turner but Indiana Pacers unwilling to sell

The Indiana Pacers have received inquiries about Myles Turner from several playoff teams – including the LA Lakers – if the latest NBA trade rumors are to be believed. The Pacers had previously offered Turner to the Boston Celtics as a part of the proposed Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade deal that never materialized. It's not surprising then, that he's attracting interest again ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

As per J. Michael of IndyStar, as many as five franchises asked the Indiana Pacers about Myles Turner's availability including the LA Lakers but it's unlikely that the center will be moved. Michael wrote:

"The New York Knicks, LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans are among those who have explored whether the Pacers are willing to part with the league's leading shot-blocker, league sources tell IndyStar. ... If there's a move to be made, league sources tell IndyStar, the Pacers aren't shopping Turner."

The Pacers have TWO players leading in FOUR of the NBA’s stats columns:



Those players are Myles Turner (Total blocks/blocks PER) & T.J. McConnell (Total steals/steals PER): pic.twitter.com/yOOnRzqNx0 — Zach Pearson (@zapearsonNBA) March 15, 2021

Myles Turner signed a 4-year $80 million contract with the Indiana Pacers that came into effect last season. Even though he leads the league in blocks, many have questioned his fit alongside Domantas Sabonis considering that both are largely post players despite having a three-point shot.

NBA Trade Rumors: Are the LA Lakers a realistic landing spot for Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner?

The Purple and Gold need rim protection

Even though the LA Lakers need some backup at the five, Myles Turner isn't the answer. For starters, the Purple and Gold do not have the assets to absorb Turner's guaranteed $17.5 million salary. The fact that his contract stretches till the summer of 2023 could be financial suicide for the LA Lakers since they've already offered hefty long-term deals to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

As noted earlier, the Indiana Pacers are likely to hold on to Myles Turner. They could probably do well to move his salary but he still fills a need for Nate Bjorkgren's unit. The Pacers are much better defensively with him on the court. Turner's scoring isn't that bad either. He's still managing 13.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season.

OH

MY

GOODNESS



MYLES. TURNER. 😤 pic.twitter.com/4PPvGfDmiL — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

The Indiana Pacers may be struggling but they still need to compete for the playoffs. Trading Myles Turner wouldn't help in that regard and no other playoff contender is going to offer a piece that'll help Indy improve. Unless the front office decides to pursue a player and throws in Turner as an asset, expect the 6'11 center to remain a Pacer until the end of the season.

Also read: NBA Rumors - 3 Reasons why Andre Drummond should prefer LA Lakers over Brooklyn Nets if bought out