NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks interested in Brooklyn Nets' Landry Shamet

Both the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks are expected to fortify their respective rosters this offseason with the latest NBA trade rumors linking them to Landry Shamet. Shamet featured in a backup role for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season.

One thing common to the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks is that they both lack shooting depth. In the three years that Landry Shamet has played in the NBA, he's shot the ball at 39.7% from three-point range. As per SNY's Ian Begley, the two Western Conference giants are interested in Shamet. Begley wrote:

"The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams interested in trading for Brooklyn’s Landry Shamet ahead of Thursday’s draft, per SNY sources. Several teams have communicated with the Nets about possible trades for Shamet. Most of those scenarios involve the Nets receiving the team’s first-round pick."

Drafted in 2018, Landry Shamet joined the Brooklyn Nets this season from the LA Clippers in a three-team trade that involved the Detroit Pistons as well. Shamet averaged 9.3 points per game during the 2020-21 season while making 38.7% of his 5.5 three-point attempts per game.

NBA Trade Rumors: Is Landry Shamet a good fit for the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks?

Landry Shamet has been a valuable contributor off the bench for the Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets during his three-year career. He can certainly add value to the second unit of both the LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka

Landry Shamet still has a year left on his rookie contract. He's owed $3.7 million in the upcoming season and that works out for a cap-strapped team such as the Lakers. It would also make sense for the Mavs, who want to preserve cap space.

The biggest caveat here is that Landry Shamet is eligible to sign an extension this offseason. If the Brooklyn Nets' asking price for Shamet is indeed a first-round pick, then it makes little sense to trade for him unless the team plans to extend his contract or at the very least re-sign him in restricted free agency.

The Dallas Mavericks might be in a position to trade for Shamet and offer him that extension, but the same cannot be said about the LA Lakers. In any case, the 6'4 guard is unlikely to remain in Brooklyn next season as they look to shed some salary off their large wage bill.

