NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers join Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat in race to sign Kyle Lowry on deadline day

Kyle Lowry has been the subject of recent NBA trade rumors, with various championship contenders reportedly interested in his services. Arguably the greatest player in the Toronto Raptors history, Lowry might have played his last game for the Toronto-based team as he looks set to browse his options ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat register interest in Kyle Lowry

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, three title contenders - reigning champions LA Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and last year's finalists Miami Heat - have expressed their interest in Kyle Lowry's services.

The Lakers, Sixers and Heat are seriously engaged in talks with the Raptors regarding Kyle Lowry.



The Toronto Raptors point guard has had an accomplished career so far, winning the title in 2019 and racking up six NBA All-Star appearances and one in the 2015-16 All-NBA team.

Lowry has shined for the Toronto Raptors this season as well, putting up 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists per game on 39.5% shooting from behind the 3-point arc.

All three of Kyle Lowry's suitors have been on the lookout for a point guard since the off-season. NBA trade rumors have strongly linked the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat to Kyle Lowry for several weeks now.

The LA Lakers are the latest entrant in the race for Kyle Lowry's signature, which means the former Houston Rockets guard is all set to move to a stronger roster.

Kyle Lowry has made his name, thanks to his gritty defense, fabulous playmaking and incredible shooting prowess.

A Raptors fan favorite, Kyle Lowry started at the point guard position for the Canada-based franchise for nine straight seasons. The Philadelphia-born star played a key role in the Toronto Raptors' 2019 triumph, averaging 15 points, six assists and 1.3 steals during the playoff run.

The team with the most coveted available player on the market is asking for a lot, but I wouldn't worry about the Sixers paying this price https://t.co/T4SEh7oLlE — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) March 25, 2021

As per numerous NBA trade rumors, the Toronto Raptors have reportedly asked for Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle and first-round picks from the Sixers for Kyle Lowry's services.

The 76ers value Maxey and Thybulle, so it will be intriguing to see if Dary Morey accedes to the Raptors' demands.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have offered sharpshooter Duncan Robinson in exchange for the veteran guard's signature. But that may not be enough to land Kyle Lowry, as the race for his signature intensifies ahead of the NBA trade deadline.