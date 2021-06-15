NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers' Kyle Kuzma attracting interest from Sacramento Kings and OKC Thunder

Many expect the LA Lakers to move Kyle Kuzma in the 2021 NBA offseason, and the latest NBA trade rumors have already churned out possible suitors for him.

Despite showing flashes of his perceived ceiling when he first entered the league, Kyle Kuzma has been largely inconsistent over the last couple of seasons. But Kuzma's age and potential make him the LA Lakers' biggest trade chip entering the 2021 offseason and he shouldn't be too difficult to move.

As per NBA Analysis Network's Evan Massey, both the Sacramento Kings and OKC Thunder are interested in Kuzma. Massey spoke to a source who mentioned the following:

“(Kyle) Kuzma’s value is not extremely high right now, but both the Kings and Thunder have interest in him. That isn’t to say they’ll make an aggressive offer, but they’re definitely teams to watch in this situation. It isn’t likely that the Lakers’ asking price will be sky high, and it seems like a deal could be had for any team that believes in Kuzma’s potential and talent.”

Kyle Kuzma showed significant improvements as a rebounder and rim protector for the LA Lakers this year, but his scoring ability has stagnated a bit. He averaged 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season. Kuzma signed a three-year $39 million extension which comes into play from the 2021-22 season.

This is the real Kyle Kuzma 👆🏽In his element, when in rhythm and being utilized to his strengths he is a scorer. His instincts are to get a bucket. Think Tobias Harris on the Sixers. He can play that role/style for a young team and grow each year. pic.twitter.com/ACTJybqo8u — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) June 14, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: What's next for Kyle Kuzma and LA Lakers?

While injuries may be a big reason behind the LA Lakers' early exit from the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the 2020 champs need to improve their roster as well. Since they don't have many assets to do so, Kyle Kuzma is highly likely to be moved.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka

The LA Lakers desperately need more three-point shooters. The Sacramento Kings may be able to strike a deal for Kuzma if they're willing to part ways with Buddy Hield, who's been unsettled for some time. Hield has shot the ball at 40.6% on 7.4 attempts from deep for his career, so he'd be a great addition for the Lakers.

Buddy Hield is probably the #1 realistic target for the Lakers



• Fastest player in NBA history to 1000 3’s



2016: 39% on 4.6 apg

2017: 43% on 5.1 apg

2018: 42% on 7.9 apg

2019: 39% on 9.6 apg

2020: 39% on 10.2 apg pic.twitter.com/GoPKdIfoWM — 🌟 (@LALeBron23) June 8, 2021

As far as the OKC Thunder are concerned, they have a treasure trove of draft picks to offer, but that's unlikely to convince the LA Lakers, who are in a win-now mode. They're interested in players and not draft stock. Unless a third team gets involved, a direct trade between the two franchises involving Kyle Kuzma seems unlikely.

