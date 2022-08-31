NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers to revive interest in Knicks young wing in a potential 3-team deal

The LA Lakers' quest to retool their roster for contention is far from over. Since securing RJ Barrett with a new deal, the New York Knicks have opened up new doors for other teams to engage in trade talks.

With Barrett's imminent contract extension worth $120 million for four years, the Knicks are serious about keeping the young wing player for the long run. With many trade rumors surrounding the franchise, it's highly likely that a deal might happen. If a deal does happen, however, it's a given that Barrett won't be a part of any of it.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA_Sports @WME_Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of @BDA_Sports + @WME_Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. https://t.co/6KkGm4ch8o

The Lakers are looking to add more young talent. Out of all the Knicks players that the Lakers may be interested in, Cam Reddish stands out the most. Reddish, who hasn't had a breakout season yet, was traded to the Knicks in January but only suited up for 15 games. The young forward suffered a shoulder injury during the first half of March and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Now, there are reports that the Lakers could trade for Reddish in a three-team trade. A potential three-team trade would also send three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Lakers would have interest in Cam Reddish in a potential three team deal that sends Donovan Mitchell to New York, per @NYPost_Berman The Lakers would have interest in Cam Reddish in a potential three team deal that sends Donovan Mitchell to New York, per @NYPost_Berman https://t.co/JTixBqoGKi

How would Reddish help the Lakers? Well, during his last 34 games with the Atlanta Hawks, Reddish shot 38% from the 3-point arc. This could add another sniper to the Lakers, who are in desperate need of shooters. Although he wasn't able to replicate his 3-point accuracy with the Knicks (8-for-31), it's possible that he could shoot lights out again.

The LA Lakers haven't really addressed their needs this offseason

LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves and forward LeBron James (6)

The 2021-22 season could be remembered for many reasons. The Golden State Warriors won another title, the NBA celebrated its 75th anniversary and the LA Lakers' try at a "super team" was a disaster.

The Lakers' season became a source of many memes that have fueled those who watch the team closely. Their age proved to be a big problem as they could not keep up with their opponents. Additionally, they lacked reliable shooters. Los Angeles even lost one of its best shooters this offseason. Malik Monk decided to switch to the Sacramento Kings after his one-year deal with the Lakers.

The offseason moves the Lakers have made so far look mediocre. They addressed the age issue by signing young guys. However, their shooting needs are still a major issue that the front office has to address. To contend for the title, the Lakers need to add more consistent shooters. One move they can make is to get Buddy Hield via trade.

The upcoming season for the Lakers will be a sight to see. However, with the roster they have, the Lakers might end up with the same results as last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein