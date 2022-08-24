NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers showing interest in 3x All-Star

The LA Lakers aren't done trying to improve their roster this offseason. With a mediocre supporting cast, the Lakers have shifted their focus to the possibility of trading for the Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell.

Out of all the NBA teams, the Lakers have had an underwhelming summer. After their awful 2021-22 season, the Lakers are doing their best to improve their team. They hyped up the roster they had before last season started. Sadly for them, it wasn't 2013, and the old stars they got weren't as good as before.

Now, Los Angeles is trying its best to still keep all three of its stars and give them a younger supporting cast. The Lakers were able to sign younger players to help in their quest to add another championship banner. In the midst of all this, the Lakers have also been trying to trade Russell Westbrook but have been unsuccessful.

A new trade option has opened up for the Purple and Gold. There have been reports the Lakers are interested in trading for Donovan Mitchell. After trading All-Star center Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz are now considering trading their three-time All-Star.

No one is sure how this kind of trade can happen.

The question is, who could the Lakers trade to get Mitchell? The Lakers could give up Westbrook and a bunch of future first-round picks. Other than that, the Lakers have no other assets to give Utah. Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge won't agree to that kind of deal easily. He'll definitely demand more from the Lakers if they are really invested in trading for Mitchell.

Similar to KD, Donovan Mitchell might run it back with his old NBA team

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz

Mitchell's situation in Utah is a bit tricky. The Jazz have traded key players who have helped Mitchell achieve postseason success early in his career.

During last season's trade deadline, the Jazz traded away a fan-favorite, Joe Ingles. This happened after the 34-year old forward tore his ACL in January and was forced to sit out the rest of the season.

Utah was also involved in a huge trade that sent their All-Star center to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The trade sent shockwaves across the entire league. Additionally, the Jazz moved Royce O'Neale to the Brooklyn Nets this offseason.

Mitchell is stuck in Utah and is only waiting for the team to move him. However, Ainge is demanding too much. According to reports, Ainge was rumored to have high demand in trading Mitchell. Ainge is interested in having multiple first-round draft picks in exchange for the 2018 All-Rookie player.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Ainge also doesn't have strong preferences on the Knicks players in the trade, but Quentin Grimes is reportedly high on his list.



(via nypost.com/2022/08/22/don…) Danny Ainge is reportedly after 4 unprotected first-round picks in a Donovan Mitchell trade.Ainge also doesn't have strong preferences on the Knicks players in the trade, but Quentin Grimes is reportedly high on his list.(via @NYPost_Berman Danny Ainge is reportedly after 4 unprotected first-round picks in a Donovan Mitchell trade.Ainge also doesn't have strong preferences on the Knicks players in the trade, but Quentin Grimes is reportedly high on his list.(via @NYPost_Berman, nypost.com/2022/08/22/don…) https://t.co/Fe4ek4oDk1

Mitchell might start the season with the Utah Jazz. It's hard not to think that the trades that were proposed for him weren't enough for the Jazz. Fans will have to wait until something big happens or if something similar to the Gobert trade happens. If Ainge is someone full of surprises, he might surprise fans again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein