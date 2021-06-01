NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers tried trading Kyle Kuzma before the March 25 deadline

Kyle Kuzma has endured another difficult campaign with the LA Lakers and NBA trade rumors suggest that the front office tried to move him earlier this year. The power forward shifted to the bench after the arrival of Anthony Davis and hasn't been able to carve out a niche for himself in limited playing time.

The LA Lakers have very few assets that they can use to upgrade their roster. The notion regarding Kyle Kuzma being underutilized makes him a good bargaining chip for the Lakers in trade talks.

As per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Purple and Gold tried to move Kuzma ahead of the March 25 trade deadline. Fischer wrote:

"Los Angeles did engage teams with packages involving Kyle Kuzma before March's trade deadline, sources said. Kuzma begins a three-year, $39 million contract next season."

Fischer also went on to state that the LA Lakers inquired about Spencer Dinwiddie before he tore his ACL:

"Before Spencer Dinwiddie's injury, Los Angeles even inquired about adding Brooklyn's reserve ball handler in exchange for Kuzma."

Spencer Dinwiddie

Kyle Kuzma started 32 regular games this season following injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but his production saw little improvement. Kuzma is certainly a better rebounder and rim-protector than he was a year ago, but his offensive game is still too inconsistent.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will LA Lakers trade Kyle Kuzma in the offseason?

Kyle Kuzma has had a mediocre run in the 2021 NBA Playoffs so far. He's averaged 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in four games against the Phoenix Suns while shooting at just 24% from the field.

Keep telling y’all about Kuzma, eventually, you’ll listen. He is what he is at this point. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 30, 2021

If he's unable to improve his production and the LA Lakers face early elimination, the odds of Kuzma getting traded would improve significantly. His $13 million annual salary would also come in handy to target an impact role player.

#Lakers coach Frank Vogel discusses Kyle Kuzma's role for the team in this series and how that shifts if Anthony Davis can't play in Game 5. pic.twitter.com/beYiAG7HE7 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) June 1, 2021

A change in scenery could help Kyle Kuzma as well. He averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds during his sophomore campaign, but then the LA Lakers brought Davis in. Getting regular starts and being one of the go-to guys helped Kuzma in starting his NBA career on the right note. If he's able to join a franchise that allows him the same opportunities, Kuzma could certainly get his career back on track.

