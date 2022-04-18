NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers unlikely to agree to a Russell Westbrook swap with Charlotte Hornets star

Russell Westbrook's poor season has led to rumors of him being on his way out of the LA Lakers this summer.

One such possible destination is the Charlotte Hornets as Michael Jordan's team is constantly linked with a move for Westbrook. However, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, this move doesn't interest the Lakers as they would get Gordon Hayward in return. Stein said:

"The Lakers are unlikely to accept a Gordon Hayward/Russell Westbrook swap."

The Lakers could have had Buddy Hield from the Sacramento Kings instead of the former OKC Thunder star in the offseason. But upon LeBron James' instructions, the Lakers traded with the Washington Wizards for Westbrook, giving away Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Can the Lakers win with Russell Westbrook?

Westbrook against the Dallas Mavericks

Russell Westbrook's return to his native Los Angeles to play for the Lakers alongside LeBron James this season was viewed as a homecoming. The Lakers came into the season with championship aspirations, but the move did not go well as the Lakers (33-49) crashed.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.4%, including a paltry rate of 29.8% from beyond the arc. The 33-year-old also averaged four turnovers a night. His pace proved to be incompatible with the league's oldest roster.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook since February:



13.7 PPG

6.6 RPG

5.4 APG

35/14/64%

-49 (worst on team)



He hasn’t had double-digit assists in 8 straight games.

The notion of Westbrook coming off the bench isn't unfounded as he has struggled to impact the game with James on the floor. That just might be the only way forward if the Lakers can't get enough compensation in return to unload him this summer.

Coming off the bench would mean he would be the orchestrator for the second unit. Westbrook could punish an opponent's secondary point guard with his pace and explosiveness. The second unit of the akers can surround Westbrook with shooters, which will create a pathway to the rim for him to attack with ferocity.

This would also allow King James to be the ball handler for starters and thereby surround himself with shooters, alleviating Westbrook's lack of shooting.

Given his enormous salary for next year – a player-option worth over $47 million – the Lakers might have to keep on their books and try to find a way to win with him.

Los Angeles has made the playoffs just twice in the past nine seasons.

