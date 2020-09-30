Despite an impressive regular season, reigning champions Toronto Raptors were bounced out by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Since the loss, the Raptors have been surrounded by a plethora of NBA trade rumors that have linked them to several players that could potentially strengthen their title charge next year, and one of those players is LaMarcus Aldridge.

Aldridge had a solid season as he averaged 18.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while shooting an efficient 49.3% from the field and 38.9% from behind the arc.

With all that said, let's analyze if a move for LaMarcus Aldridge to the Toronto Raptors will be beneficial for both parties involved here.

NBA Trade Rumors: How would this move look for the Toronto Raptors?

Singing LaMarcus Aldridge could be a good move for the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors lacked two-way players that could come off the bench, and it showed during their playoff run. Whenever most of the starting lineup had to go to the bench, they were overwhelmed by the Boston Celtics and couldn't do much about it.

From that series alone, it was clear to the world what the franchise needs the most, apart from a out-and-out superstar. The Toronto Raptors need a role player who can improve their performance on both ends of the floor.

LaMarcus Aldridge runs the court and dunk on two Warriors pic.twitter.com/vimMnB0RIg — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 14, 2017

LaMarcus Aldridge would fit that role perfectly. Not only is he an elite shooter from behind the arc, but he has also come forward in tough moments to make incredible defensive plays that give his team the momentum to go on runs.

Being exactly what the Toronto Raptors need at this moment, LaMarcus Aldridge would be a dream pickup for the franchise.

NBA Trade Rumors: Would this be a good move for LaMarcus Aldridge?

Moving to Toronto could provide LaMarcus Aldridge a chance to win an NBA Championship

There could not be a more resounding yes in this world.

Despite being a player that can make a difference on a championship team, LaMarcus Aldridge is in a franchise that isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors are genuine contenders for the NBA Championship, and can win it all next year if they can have a good off-season.

I like the size/athleticism the Raps get from Pascal Siakam at the 4 (dunk didn't count) #TwitterNBAShow https://t.co/uV4OjXdWUN pic.twitter.com/3rIDHwU6yw — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) January 12, 2018

At 35 years old, LaMarcus Aldridge isn't likely to stay for too many more seasons in the NBA, or at the very least, be able to generate this level of production. This is why we think he needs to grasp onto any opportunity he gets to win an NBA Championship.

And so, we believe that if the Toronto Raptors come calling, it would be a wise decision for LaMarcus Aldridge to take them up on the offer. We look forward to bringing you more NBA trade rumors regarding the same.

