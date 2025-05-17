NBA Trade Rumors: LaMelo Ball LA homecoming prediction at Dylan Harper’s expense prompts blunt Ron Harper response

LaMelo Ball could be on the move based on what happens at the beginning of the NBA Draft. Rutgers star Dylan Harper is one of the best players in this class. The 6-foot-6 guard impressed during his freshman season and will be the second of former Chicago Bulls legend Ron Harper's sons to find their way into the NBA.

However, Lonzo Ball believes that he will be the first domino to fall in a big move involving his LaMelo Ball.

The youngest Ball brother was having an All-Star caliber season before a right ankle injury derailed his series. There are rumors that he doesn't want to be with the Hornets much longer if they can't figure out how to stay healthy and contend in the Eastern Conference. He's been sent to a variety of teams in mock trades, but his older brother offered a different take, bringing up the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Hornets have the fourth pick in this year's draft and were the only team with top four odds that stayed there during the lottery. The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers pick before them, but Charlotte will have a chance to pick one of the top prospects. Lonzo believes that LaMelo Ball's move to Los Angeles will happen this summer after the team drafts a player to replace him in the backcourt.

The Chicago Bulls guard floated his prediction on Friday's episode of What an Experience!, a podcast he hosts alongside his brother, LiAngelo Ball. His guess turned heads and even earned him a response from Harper's father.

"I low-key got Dylan Harper going to the Hornets," Ball said, sharing his draft prediction. "... and I got [La]Melo going to the Clip[per]s"

Harper's father shared his thoughts on Ball's prediction, telling him and fans to be patient and wait until the night of the draft to see what happens.

There is plenty of excitement for June 25, but a trade sending LaMelo Ball to a new team would take things to another level entirely.

What does a LaMelo Ball-Clippers trade look like?

LaMelo Ball is making $37.9 million next season, a high number to match in any potential trade. The Clippers could simply offer James Harden for the 23-year-old along with draft capital, but the Hornets are unlikely to take the former MVP because of his age. The most valuable thing in Charlotte's eyes in any trade sending Ball away is future draft capital.

Matching up the contracts between each team is easy. Bodgan Bogdanovic and Norman Powell's contracts are enough to make the deal work financially(according to Fanspo), but it will cost the Clippers at least two first round picks. They could trade this year's selection, but it is the last pick in the first round. Instead, the Hornets would likely demand their first round picks in 2029 and 2031.

The Hornets wouldn't be the first team to be against the Clippers' long term success. Oklahoma City did so when they traded Paul George to them back in 2019, predicting that injuries to Kawhi Leonard would make their picks valuable. However, Los Angeles is in too deep to turn back now, and trading for Ball gives them a "Big 3" now and a young star to build around in the future.

