NBA Trade Rumors: League insiders believe Kyrie Irving would ponder retirement if traded by Brooklyn Nets

NBA trade rumors involving Kyrie Irving and his situation with the Brooklyn Nets continue to hog the spotlight ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Social media is abuzz with Irving's potential destinations should the All-Star guard find himself on the trading block due to the vaccine fiasco. Given the kind of experience, talent and skills the 29-year-old possesses, the Nets should have no shortage of suitors.

However, in a report posted by Marc Stein, the Brooklyn Nets' trade options involving Kyrie Irving could be severely limited by other possible factors. Here's what Stein had to say about the situation:

“There is a belief in some corners of the league that Irving would retire, or at least deeply ponder it, if Brooklyn suddenly traded him. The 29-year-old is also a challenge to manage in the best of times and can become a free agent as soon as next summer if he declines his lucrative player option for the 2022-23 season.”

Given these scenarios, the Brooklyn Nets' hands are tied. There is no possibility of a trade if Kyrie Irving decides to hang up his sneakers when a change of scenery is imminent.

Getting Irving for a possible one-year rental is just too costly for the Nets' trade partner. His contract allows him to enter free agency next season.

Irving has also previously proven that he'd take time off without notice despite hefty fines. The team that trades for him could be left with the same problem (Irving not playing) despite the absence of vaccination protocols.

That Kyrie Irving is eccentric could be the understatement of the year. Whether he stays with the Brooklyn Nets or gets traded, the uncertainties surrounding him never seem to end. The Nets may just have to bite the bullet and accommodate Irving's bizarre situation and hope for the best.

NBA Trade Rumors: How will the backcourt rotation proceed for the Brooklyn Nets sans Kyrie Irving?

James Harden has been handling point guard duties for the Brooklyn Nets since his arrival at the franchise. However, it is Kyrie Irving who quarterbacks the team in the minutes that Harden is off the floor. Steve Nash has often scattered the two superstars' minutes, so one of them will always be around to orchestrate plays.

With Irving out, the Brooklyn Nets will be forced to extend Harden's valuable minutes. It's worth remembering that the Beard has a history of hamstring troubles. His injury issues even sidelined him in the NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Irving's absence in the Brooklyn Nets lineup forces Steve Nash to add more minutes and responsibilities on Patty Mills' shoulders and, to some extent, Cam Thomas'.

Nash will have to juggle the minutes of his backcourt rotation, so everyone is fresh and ready when the games matter the most.

