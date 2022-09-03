NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers keeping watch to steal Utah Jazz guards Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley

With the Utah Jazz going in a different direction, the LA Lakers are showing interest in engaging in a trade with them. Although they missed out on Kyrie Irving this offseason, a new opportunity has emerged for the Lakers to improve their roster.

There's new hope for the Lakers after the blockbuster trade that sent three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers have been quiet since the news of Kevin Durant staying with the Brooklyn Nets came out. It's understandable, as the trade rumors regarding Irving heavily relied on Durant's status with the Nets.

Luckily for Los Angeles, they have a couple of new targets that could help them improve their lackluster roster.

The Jazz have recently been shedding the franchise of the remaining players who were a part of their past success. The list includes Bojan Bogdanović, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson. According to Jeff Zillgitt, Los Angeles has shown interest in trading for Conley and Clarkson.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Lakers have ‘some interest’ in Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley, per @JeffZillgitt The Lakers have ‘some interest’ in Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley, per @JeffZillgitt https://t.co/NOKbWzaZlj

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt The Lakes have some interest, I'm told, in the Jazz vets who could be traded (Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic). But the Lakers also want to preserve cap space for next summer and aren't that interested in taking contracts beyond 2022-23. Bogdanovic on expiring. The Lakes have some interest, I'm told, in the Jazz vets who could be traded (Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic). But the Lakers also want to preserve cap space for next summer and aren't that interested in taking contracts beyond 2022-23. Bogdanovic on expiring.

It's still a question as to whom they are willing to trade for both players. But one thing is for sure, Russell Westbrook will be part of the trade package. During the offseason, the 2016-17 MVP has been involved in a number of trade rumors.

Additionally, Utah executive Danny Ainge will try to get the most out of the two players the Jazz are willing to give up. His recent influence that sent Mitchell to the Cavs got the team a massive return package.

Adding Conley and Clarkson to the LA Lakers will increase their chances at winning the title

The LA Lakers are doing their best to get back to the winning path by signing younger players. Despite their offseason moves, they haven't really moved the needle, especially now that the Western Conference has gotten tougher.

Looking at the Lakers' signings this offseason, it's not as impressive compared to their rivals. Los Angeles will have to make a major move if they want to return to postseason action soon.

The addition of Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Tuscano-Anderson, Thomas Bryant, Troy Brown Jr. and Damian Jones isn't enough to return to relevancy. They also still have Westbrook, who they've tried to trade numerous times.

Adding Mike Conley would give them a chance to have a facilitator that fits perfectly with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Conley is a more controlled player who can take care of the ball and be a perimeter threat.

Clarkson, on the other hand, would provide a scoring boost off the bench. If they choose to reunite with the 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year, the Lakers should have no problem letting him do his thing. Clarkson would also be reunited with James, as they were teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18.

If the Lakers want to be back in the playoff mix, they have to be aggressive in trading for the two players.

