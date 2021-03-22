NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against LA Clippers going after Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball has been the subject of many NBA trade rumors lately. As per the latest reports in this regard, the LA Clippers are the latest team linked with a move for the player. In fact, the New Orleans Pelicans point guard has also reportedly indicated that he is looking for a change of scenery as well.

On that note, let's analyze if a move for Lonzo Ball makes sense for the LA Clippers or not.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should the LA Clippers sign Lonzo Ball?

LA Clippers vs Washington Wizards

According to NBA trade rumors, the LA Clippers have been on the hunt for a playmaking point guard for some time now. The likes of George Hill and Ricky Rubio have been linked with the championship contenders in this regard.

Head coach Tyronn Lue wants to add a player to his roster who could share playmaking duties with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Adding a passer to the LA Lakers ranks could certainly bolster the team's roster. Enter Lonzo Ball.

The former LA Lakers star has averaged 5.6 assists per game for the New Orleans Pelicans this season and is averaging an impressive 6.4 assists for his career.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons

Ball is one of the best passers in transition, and this season he has been quite judicious with the ball as well, turning it over just twice every game.

He is averaging a healthy number of assists despite sharing the ball with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. That shows his ability to do something similar to what Kawhi Leonard and Paul George do for the LA Lakers.

Advertisement

The Clippers, with a well-chronicled need for a playmaking upgrade, are exploring trade routes to acquiring New Orleans' Lonzo Ball before next Thursday's NBA trade deadline, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 19, 2021

Lonzo Ball is also a capable perimeter defender, as he has shown his ability to guard the opposition's best player more than often. If they go for Lonzo Ball, the LA Clippers will get a solid defender at the guard position, making them virtually impenetrable on the perimeter.

However, Lonzo Ball has been criticized for not improving his scoring, as the UCLA product has averaged just 11 points for his career. His biggest flaw is his inability to pressure defenses as a scorer.

This season has seen a slight improvement in that regard, though. But a contribution of 14 points per match on an average as the starting point guard will not inspire a lot of confidence in the LA Clippers front office.

LA Clippers: Pass or pursue on three rumored NBA trade deadline targets (via @sell_dalton)https://t.co/go2cxgIko0 — HoopsHabit (@HoopsHabit) March 21, 2021

Advertisement

Another issue that might discourage the LA Clippers from making a move for Ball is the fact that he becomes a restricted free agent in the summer.

The LA Clippers could get Lonzo Ball on a rental for the rest of the season to make things work in the short term. But it is highly unlikely that Lonzo Ball would settle for that, especially considering the involvement of his father, LaVar Ball.

Nevertheless, Lonzo Ball is generating a lot of interest in the market, and his number of suitors is expected to increase as the NBA trade deadline inches closer. But considering the reasons mentioned above, the LA Clippers might not sign Lonzo Ball before the trade deadline.