NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks put $13,870,583 on chopping block to reacquire 6-foot-5 guard

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 27, 2025 23:49 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Mavericks rumored to trade Olivier-Maxence Prosper for Dante Exum (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly started looking for options to trade guard Olivier-Maxence Prosper. According to NBA insider Marc Stein on X, Dallas is making room to sign free agent guard Dante Exum.

Ad

Prosper is in the third year of his four-year, $13.8 million contract. The third and fourth years of his deal are on team options. For the 2025-26 season, the Mavs exercised the team option to keep him.

While the Mavs and Exum have agreed, the deal has not been finalized yet due to the team's pay cap. Dallas is trying to avoid the second apron this season, and the organization is $1.6 million below the $207.8 million, which is the second apron.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Prosper, the player the Mavs are looking to trade to acquire Exum, has been in the league for only two seasons. The forward has played a limited role within the team. Last season, he appeared in 52 games, averaging 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds on 23.5% shooting from beyond the arc.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

The Mavericks could move Prosper to get rid of his $3 million that he's set to earn for the upcoming season. However, there hasn't been any momentum regarding a potential trade.

Mark Cuban predicts the Mavericks' starting big men will start shooting 3-pointers

The 3-pointer is a reliable weapon, especially if every player on a team can be trusted to shoot from that range. For the Mavericks, former majority owner Mark Cuban believes that even the starting frontcourt could be part of that game plan.

Ad

Cuban appeared as a guest on "DLLS Mavs Podcast" on Tuesday and predicted that the starting duo of Dereck Lively II and Anthony Davis will start shooting more threes.

According to the former Shark Tank member, the two big men will have the green light from head coach Jason Kidd.

“I literally think our season will go as well as D-Live (Lively) and AD (Davis) shooting threes,” Cuban said.
Ad
Ad

Davis is a 29.6% shooter from beyond the arc in his career. He even shot above 30% from downtown four times.

But for Lively, that could come as a surprise, especially for Mavericks fans. In his rookie season, he didn't make a single shot from his two attempts from outside the arc. Last season, he didn't attempt any shots from downtown.

Cuban could be teasing a new way of playing for the Mavs' big men starting next season.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications