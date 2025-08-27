NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks put $13,870,583 on chopping block to reacquire 6-foot-5 guard

The Dallas Mavericks have reportedly started looking for options to trade guard Olivier-Maxence Prosper. According to NBA insider Marc Stein on X, Dallas is making room to sign free agent guard Dante Exum.Prosper is in the third year of his four-year, $13.8 million contract. The third and fourth years of his deal are on team options. For the 2025-26 season, the Mavs exercised the team option to keep him.While the Mavs and Exum have agreed, the deal has not been finalized yet due to the team's pay cap. Dallas is trying to avoid the second apron this season, and the organization is $1.6 million below the $207.8 million, which is the second apron.Prosper, the player the Mavs are looking to trade to acquire Exum, has been in the league for only two seasons. The forward has played a limited role within the team. Last season, he appeared in 52 games, averaging 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds on 23.5% shooting from beyond the arc.The Mavericks could move Prosper to get rid of his $3 million that he's set to earn for the upcoming season. However, there hasn't been any momentum regarding a potential trade.Mark Cuban predicts the Mavericks' starting big men will start shooting 3-pointersThe 3-pointer is a reliable weapon, especially if every player on a team can be trusted to shoot from that range. For the Mavericks, former majority owner Mark Cuban believes that even the starting frontcourt could be part of that game plan.Cuban appeared as a guest on &quot;DLLS Mavs Podcast&quot; on Tuesday and predicted that the starting duo of Dereck Lively II and Anthony Davis will start shooting more threes.According to the former Shark Tank member, the two big men will have the green light from head coach Jason Kidd.“I literally think our season will go as well as D-Live (Lively) and AD (Davis) shooting threes,” Cuban said.Davis is a 29.6% shooter from beyond the arc in his career. He even shot above 30% from downtown four times.But for Lively, that could come as a surprise, especially for Mavericks fans. In his rookie season, he didn't make a single shot from his two attempts from outside the arc. Last season, he didn't attempt any shots from downtown.Cuban could be teasing a new way of playing for the Mavs' big men starting next season.