NBA Trade Rumors: Max Kellerman proposes blockbuster Harden-Giannis swap, Stephen A. Smith prefers moving Russell Westbrook

Following General Manager Daryl Morey's resignation, the Houston Rockets' future is as uncertain as ever. NBA trade rumors have hinted at a roster blow-up, but Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta recently claimed that they are not going to break up the duo of Russell Westbrook and James Harden. In this article, we'll take a look at what ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman had to say about Fertitta's plans.

NBA Trade Rumors: Stephen A. Smith wants the Houston Rockets to consider trading Russell Westbrook

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

On Wednesday, Tilman Fertitta assured fans that the Houston Rockets will still compete for the championship next season and they are not going to trade any of their superstars in the upcoming offseason.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta on roster: “We’re not blowing up anything.” https://t.co/mGy5SDTdRL pic.twitter.com/2sPzCtgT6i — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) October 20, 2020

While critiquing Fertitta's comments, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith had strong words about Houston Rockets' proposed plan.

He said that they need to consider moving Russell Westbrook in order to have a chance of contending next season, and added:

"It wasn't enough this year and it's not going to be enough next year. And Tilman Fertitta does not need to be saying 'We ain't changing'. Yes, you are. Because the man wants to win. You would need to change."

Stephen A. Smith further spoke about the importance of James Harden to the Houston Rockets team. He feels that Fertitta should consider trading Russell Westbrook, since that's one of the only ways the Rockets can get incredible assets in return.

Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: Max Kellerman believes a James Harden-Giannis Antetokounmpo swap would benefit the Rockets

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

ESPN's Max Kellerman brought up an interesting proposition during the First Take show. NBA trade rumors about the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo have been making the rounds in the past few weeks, and Kellerman said that the Houston Rockets should be open to trading Harden if the Greek Freak becomes available.

Giannis to Houston for James Harden to Milwaukee straight up.



Who says no? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gVo2WJtMZC — First Take (@FirstTake) October 21, 2020

Advertisement

Kellerman is of the opinion that Giannis would be able to achieve much more than Harden with the pieces Houston Rockets have. He added:

"Let's say Giannis is available. Are you trading James Harden? I am. Very hard to find equal value for James Harden in a deal. I would never say never. Period."

James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo have both won the NBA MVP award in the past, and a trade of this magnitude would significantly change the dynamics of the league. We look forward to bringing you more NBA trade rumors regarding the same.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Anonymous agents reveal DeMar DeRozan is unhappy at San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers could break up their roster