NBA Trade Rumors: Anonymous agents reveal DeMar DeRozan is unhappy at San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers could break up their roster 

San Antonio Spurs didn't make the NBA postseason for the first time in 23 years. As head coach Gregg Popovich looks to put the Spurs back in title contention next year, NBA trade rumors suggest they might be looking to make big changes to their roster this offseason. In this article, we'll take a look at what an NBA agent said regarding a blockbuster trade involving Spurs' DeMar DeRozan.

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan looking to part ways with San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns

Though DeMar DeRozan looked good this season averaging 22.1 points per game, he might no longer be good enough to be the No. 1 option on a championship team. With just one year left in the 31-year-old's contract, NBA trade rumors suggest the San Antonio Spurs might look to flip DeRozan's contract to get a younger star.

What will happen with DeMar DeRozan? Who will San Antonio target in the draft? And Pop will be back... right?@EvanClosky breaks down the offseason storylines for the Spurs. https://t.co/kIfWf8jhw5 — KENS 5 (@KENS5) August 16, 2020

But in a strange turn of events, an anonymous NBA agent recently revealed to The Athletic that DeMar DeRozan himself might force a trade in the upcoming offseason.

"DeMar doesn’t like San Antonio and doesn’t want to be there. If those guys leave, they land with Dwane Casey in Detroit. That relationship with the former coach is strong."

If DeRozan ends up leaving San Antonio Spurs, NBA trade rumors suggest Detroit Pistons might be a possible destination for the star. Head Coach Dwane Casey has a great relationship with DeRozan because of their time together with the Toronto Raptors in the past and the possibility of him going to Detroit Pistons if they could offer the Spurs a suitable trade package.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clipeppers might blow up the Kawhi Leonard - Paul George duo

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks

After a shocking exit from the NBA playoffs, LA Clippers have to make big decisions in the coming weeks. While there is a slim possibility of the Clippers blowing up their roster in the offseason, an anonymous NBA agent has added fuel to that rumors saying:

“I heard (the Clippers are) going to break that roster up.”

This statement once again brings back the conversation about a possible Paul Geroge trade in the offseason. The LA Clippers acquired George last year by trading away 2 young players and 7 future draft picks.

Paul George trade rumors are heating up! - https://t.co/dwD3pimeT0 — Dean Blundell (@ItsDeanBlundell) October 5, 2020

However, Paul George's performance was underwhelming throughout the season and got even worse during the playoffs. Moving him is one of the few ways for the Los Angeles team to create cap space to acquire another star player who can hopefully share the load with Kawhi Leonard when the going gets touch in the playoffs.

