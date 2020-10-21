NBA Trade Rumors: Anonymous agents believe that Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the New York Knicks is a possibility, Fred VanVleet could be a great fit at the Detroit Pistons

A plethora of NBA trade rumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo have surfaced following the Milwaukee Bucks' disappointing exit in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Even though the 2-time MVP has hinted at staying in Milwaukee for a while, NBA experts believe that things could change quickly in this regard. On that note, let us have a look at what an NBA agent said about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future, along with other NBA trade rumors.

NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo could end up playing for the New York Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat - Game Three

Even though the Milwaukee Bucks are likely to offer a supermax extension to Giannis Antetokounmpo in the off-season, there's a strong possibility that the player could turn it down.

The general consensus around the NBA is that Giannis Antetokounmpo could take a call about his future based on what the Bucks do with their roster this off-season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo paired with Knicks & Lakers is an easy assumption to make based upon the big markets they are in



Logic suggests (combo of what I see/hear) turning down a supermax deal makes sense if Bucks are unable to make a trade this offseason for a top tier runningmate pic.twitter.com/D50tKXU2rb — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 13, 2020

While the two-time MVP may continue with the Milwaukee Bucks if the franchise manages to bring in another star this off-season, an anonymous NBA agent recently told The Athletic that Giannis Antetokounmpo could be headed to New York.

“I see him in New York. I think you can’t just be that bad forever. I think he stays in Milwaukee, honestly, but if I had to bet, I would bet that he goes somewhere else. And I would bet he goes somewhere with big marketability.”

The New York Knicks have failed to land a big superstar for the past few years, and this NBA trade rumor about Giannis Antetokounmpo might just be the kind of news that could enthuse the Knicks fans.

Advertisement

NBA Free Agency 2020: Fred VanVleet a possible fit for the Detroit Pistons in the 2020 Free Agency

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls

Fred VanVleet is one of the biggest names in the 2020 NBA free agency. After averaging 17.6 points with 39% shooting from downtown for the Toronto Raptors last season, the 26-year-old will be on multiple teams' radar in the off-season.

As Fred VanVleet nears free agency, how might his suitors be tailoring their pitches?



In the role of VanVleet (@BlakeMurphyODC) entered mock talks with 3 clubs.



Knicks (@MikeVorkunov)

Pistons (@JLEdwardsIII)

Raptors (@ekoreen)



The negotiations ⬇️https://t.co/ZfyeArs3Db — The Athletic Toronto (@TheAthleticTO) October 18, 2020

Another anonymous NBA agent recently told The Athletic that VanVleet could end up with the Detroit Pistons in the off-season. The agent said in this regard:

"Comes down to money (for VanVleet), and the situation in Toronto is rough with the taxes. VanVleet on the Pistons elevates his status as the number 1-2 guy on a team.”

Advertisement

As per NBA trade rumors, the Detroit Pistons might look to move their veterans and strive to build around a younger roster. Given VanVleet's versatility at the offensive end, he could be the perfect guy to run the floor for the Pistons going into the 2020-21 NBA season.