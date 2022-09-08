NBA Trade Rumors: Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks among teams interested in former Sixth Man of the Year

NBA training camp is just a few weeks away, but several teams are reportedly looking to further improve their roster. The latest rumors suggest that the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams interested in the former Sixth Man of the Year.

According to a Sports Illustrated report, the Utah Jazz are not done with their summer fire sale. The Jazz have already traded Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neal this offseason. They are still looking to move Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Clarkson, who was the Sixth Man of the Year in 2021, reportedly has the highest number of suitors. At least four teams are interested in acquiring the 30-year-old guard — the Grizzlies, Bucks, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.

Clarkson had a down campaign last season, averaging 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He struggled last season, shooting just 41.9% from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc. That was the lowest field goal shooting percentage of his career and the second-worst for 3 pointers.

However, Clarkson remains one of the best scorers off the bench in the NBA. He's a premier player who can get hot at any moment of the game. The Grizzlies did not have a definite sixth man last season, while the Bucks are looking for additional firepower for another championship run.

Meanwhile, the Kings are just trying their best to improve their roster and end their postseason drought. The Raptors, on the other hand, are looking to build on their solid campaign last season.

Can the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA title next season?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA today

Giannis Antetokounmpo almost led the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference finals without their second-best player Khris Middleton. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were one win away from beating the Boston Celtics, but fell short due to Middleton's injury.

Entering next season, the Bucks are looking to compete for a championship with a healthy roster. They re-signed Bobby Portis, Wesley Matthews, Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton and Serge Ibaka. They also signed Joe Ingles in free agency and drafted MarJon Beauchamp.

According to Oddsshark, the Bucks are among the favorites to win the NBA championship next season. They are just behind the Celtics and ahead of the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

It's not hard to imagine the Bucks competing for the title next season due to their roster construction. They are one of the deepest teams in the NBA, while also having one of the best players in the world. Antetokounmpo is coming off another monster season and is still looking to get better.

"The Greek Freak" is currently busy with Greece as he tries to lead them to their first EuroBasket championship since 2005. Greece have already qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament.

