NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat acquire Trevor Ariza, sending Meyers Leonard to the Oklahoma City Thunder

With the impending deadline, NBA trade rumors are well and truly dominating the news surrounding the association at the moment, with veteran forward Trevor Ariza the latest player to be on the move.

Ariza's name was one on many teams' lists of potential targets ahead of the deadline as a player who can add depth and experience to a competing side's roster. Despite not taking the floor for the Oklahoma City Thunder this season due to personal issues, there have been plenty of NBA trade rumors surrounding his future, which would suggest he is nearing a return.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat add Trevor Ariza and part company with Meyers Leonard

Trevor Ariza is expected to arrive at the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are on a roll at the moment, sitting 4th in the East after 9 wins in ten and 5 on the bounce. After a sluggish start and inconsistent minutes from Jimmy Butler, the Heat have now found their form and will be heavily involved in NBA trade rumors over the next week as a buyer ahead of the playoffs.

In the most recent update surrounding the franchise, the Heat appear to have added veteran experience to their roster by bringing in Trevor Ariza from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder have traded Trevor Ariza to the Miami Heat for Meyers Leonard and a draft pick, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Leonard is signing his trade consent and the trade will go through. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2021

Should the deal go through, Ariza will arrive at the Miami Heat while center Meyers Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick will go to OKC. Leonard is expected to waive his no-trade clause, though is not expected to be a part of the franchise's future plans.

With this, the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to build their stockpile of future draft picks, now holding 19 first round picks/ swaps and 16 second round picks in the next 7 draft classes.

It is no surprise the Miami Heat have parted company with Meyers Leonard, not least because of his recent fine by the NBA for an anti-Semitic comment on a videogame livestream. Leonard averaged 20.3 minutes over 51 games with the franchise last season, though he was only able to provide 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds as the backup to star Bam Adebayo.

Bringing in Trevor Ariza will add championship experience to the Miami Heat locker room. He is a player who has been around the league on numerous teams and has averaged 10.5 points and 1.5 steals throughout his career. It is unclear when Ariza will return to NBA action, though Heat President Pat Riley would not have signed the veteran if he thought it wasn't going to be soon.

Active Leaders in Steal %



6) Trevor Ariza - 2.54%

7) Jimmy Butler - 2.47%

15) Andre Iguodala - 2.3%



Pat Riley is loading up on perimeter defense 🔒 pic.twitter.com/MqvBM67rqr — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 17, 2021

Trevor Ariza is a two-way forward that averaged 8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals last season. He shot at 43.8% from the field and 83.8% from the line and made 37.3% of 3-point attempts. He will slide perfectly into the Miami Heat's defensive solidity and provide backup in a season where Covid has played a big part in teams' lineups.

Bringing in Trevor Ariza will not change the Miami Heat's interest in acquiring additional depth prior to the deadline. The franchise are still expected to pursue LaMarcus Aldridge in the buyout market as another veteran who can provide points and rebounding off the bench. The San Antonio Spurs big man would be an obvious replacement for Leonard.

After completing its trade for Trevor Ariza, Miami is expected to remain in contention for LaMarcus Aldridge in the buyout market -- provided San Antonio is unable to construct an Aldridge trade by March 25, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 17, 2021