NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat closely monitoring the status of former Slam Dunk Contest winner ahead of the offseason 

The Miami Heat are looking at the possibility of acquiring Utah Jazz superstar guard Donovan Mitchell in the summer to bolster their roster.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Miami is the latest team to show interest in trading for Mitchell. The New York Knicks and others have been constantly rumored to show interest in the three-time All-Star. Fischer wrote:

"The Miami Heat are being mentioned as another franchise that's closely monitoring Mitchell's status in Utah. However, Mitchell still has three years remaining on his lucrative contract before he could decline a $37.1 million player option in 2025-26."

After another disappointing playoff performance, reports have emerged of Utah possibly looking at trading one of its two superstars – Mitchell or Rudy Gobert. Mitchell has always been mentioned in trade rumors and has come under criticism as well after disappointing performances against the Dallas Mavericks. Utah lost in six games to the Mavs in the first-round of the playoffs.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer Why hosting the 2023 All-Star Game is crucial context for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert’s futures in Utah. Which may add Mike Conley into a developing point guard market (hello, Knicks!) already starring Jalen Brunson, Malcolm Brogdon, D’Angelo Russell: bleacherreport.com/articles/10035… Why hosting the 2023 All-Star Game is crucial context for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert’s futures in Utah. Which may add Mike Conley into a developing point guard market (hello, Knicks!) already starring Jalen Brunson, Malcolm Brogdon, D’Angelo Russell: bleacherreport.com/articles/10035…

Can the Miami Heat land Donovan Mitchell?

Mitchell has elevated himself into one of the best guards in the game.

Donovan Mitchell came into the season on the back of a new contract extension with the Utah Jazz as he signed a $163 million deal over five years. He has a player option ahead of the 2025-26 season. This means that the Miami Heat will have to trade for him as he only hits free agency in 2026 or, at the very least, 2025.

Mitchell finished the regular season averaging 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc and 44.8% overall. These are impressive numbers for an undersized guard.

The 2018 Slam Dunk Contest champion has elevated himself to one of the best scorers in the game. He can score at all three levels at an incredible rate and is more than good enough to be the centerpiece of a franchise.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Donovan Mitchell turned things around in the 2nd half, scoring 30 of his 32 points and leading the Jazz to a Game 1 win.



It was his 4th 30-point half in the playoffs, passing Allen Iverson for the most by any player over the last 25 postseasons. Donovan Mitchell turned things around in the 2nd half, scoring 30 of his 32 points and leading the Jazz to a Game 1 win.It was his 4th 30-point half in the playoffs, passing Allen Iverson for the most by any player over the last 25 postseasons. https://t.co/U4tYNr83QT

The Jazz are also in all likelihood going to demand the farm and then some if they are to trade away their best player. Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and a couple of picks would easily have to be added into the deal in order to land Mitchell. Herro might also be the most valuable asset the Heat have and would need someone like Robinson to match the salaries.

However, it remains to be seen if the Jazz franchise is ready to trade Mitchell and stick with Rudy Gobert. Either way, Utah must be wary of the fact that teams are circling and ready to pry away their most valuable player.

