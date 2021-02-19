NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat could complete up to 2 deals before the March 25 deadline

The Miami Heat are 12-17 to start the 2020-21 season with NBA trade rumors and common sense both suggesting that a few roster changes are imminent. Last year's finalists have already been linked with superstars such as James Harden and Bradley Beal but nothing materialized in either case.

Miami Heat's early struggles were attributed to the absence of key players. But now that the team has continued to struggle despite Jimmy Butler's return following a COVID diagnosis, the front office may have to consider a few moves. As reported by FiveReasonsSports, the Heat are indeed looking at completing a deal or two.

Spoke today to several people around NBA who have regular interactions with Heat.



Consensus: A deal or 2 is coming, but not a panic deal.



They seem to have more confidence in front office to do the smart thing than many fans currently do.



Will discuss on streams tonight. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) February 18, 2021

As suggested above, the Miami Heat are not panicking and will evaluate their options objectively before executing any trade. In any case, one does not expect GM Pat Riley to make reckless decisions.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will the Miami Heat part ways with its young core to upgrade now?

Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson

The Miami Heat have been hoping to add another quality name alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. But any trade for a star would require them to part ways with some of their up-and-coming stars such as Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, or even Precious Achiuwa. But the front office is intent on keeping hold of its young core.

The Miami Heat had been strongly linked with a trade for James Harden earlier this season. The Houston Rockets wanted Herro in a deal for The Beard but Miami declined.

Harden, Butler, and Bam would’ve been an insane big three — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) February 18, 2021

The sophomore is starting to repay that faith and had 27 points in the game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. But the Heat cannot be thinking only about the future while trying to solve problems in the present. Although Herro may reach that superstar status one day, he's not someone who can drag the Miami Heat deep into the playoffs on his own right now.

Advertisement

Unless Pat Riley and co. change their stance regarding the availability of their budding stars, do not expect the Miami Heat to make a significant upgrade this season.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Andre Drummond attracting interest from 8 to 10 teams, could fetch a first-round pick