NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat a dark horse in the race for Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond has been linked with potentially every contender in the last few days and the Miami Heat is the latest team to be mentioned in NBA trade rumors. Drummond has already been taken out of the Cleveland Cavaliers' rotation as GM Koby Altman looks to find a suitable deal for the rebounding center.

The Miami Heat haven't had the greatest start to the 2020-21 season and could be looking to make a few moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline. As per Sam Amico, they could be a potential landing spot for Andre Drummond. Amico wrote:

"One league source also told FortyEightMinutes that the Miami Heat are a 'definite darkhorse' in the Drummond sweepstakes. They have the salaries to make a deal work and would pursue Drummond in the event of a buyout, the source said."

Andre Drummond is owed $28.7 million this year and is on an expiring contract. Trading for him won't be the most ideal situation for the Miami Heat but they'll have significant competition in the buyout market and may decide to take the risk.

NBA Trade Rumors: Examining Andre Drummond's fit with the Miami Heat

The Heat are in serious need of more scoring options

The Miami Heat need to improve a lot this season but rebounding is amongst the more needy departments. Erik Spoelstra's men are the second-worst team in the league on the boards and Andre Drummond would help a ton in this department. But he still doesn't cover the biggest chink in their armor.

As was evident from Miami Heat's last game against the Golden State Warriors, they are in desperate need of volume scorers. Losing against shorthanded teams despite Jimmy Butler getting a triple-double is simply not ideal for last year's finalists.

I just don’t see the Bam/Drummond duo working at all tho. We have barely seen Precious/Bam together. I don’t know...Feels like if he’s bought out it has Brooklyn written all over it — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) February 17, 2021

Andre Drummond's 17.5 points per game this season will lift Miami's offense but his inability to stretch the floor is a deal-breaker. Neither Jimmy Butler nor Bam Adebayo can shoot the ball from distance and adding a third non-shooter to the starting lineup is simply not ideal in the modern NBA.

