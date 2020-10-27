NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat won't entertain any requests for Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo emerged as the Miami Heat's second star behind Jimmy Butler this year. A neck injury prevented him from being at his best in the NBA Finals but that doesn't wipe off his slew of achievements during the rest of the campaign. Pat Riley sees Adebayo as the future of the Heat and as per the latest NBA trade rumors, he's off the table in any deal this offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat not parting ways with Bam Adebayo in any deal

The Miami Heat are expected to pursue a third star once the trade window officially opens. Bam Adebayo is one of the many pieces that would lure other teams into parting ways with a marquee player. However, Zach Harper of The Athletic has reported that Adebayo is off the table at this point. Harper explained:

"Adebayo is pretty much off the board. A league source tells The Athletic that the Heat 'would hang the phone up with F-bombs ringing through the disconnected call' if someone demanded Adebayo in a deal."

A taste of what Bam Adebayo gon be doing next season pic.twitter.com/Uqp9WDq92y — Duncan Robinson Tua Tagovailoa STAN (@Zachppp) October 19, 2020

Pat Riley has time and again mentioned just how much he loves Bam Adebayo so it's clear that he doesn't want to trade him. The report also highlighted this by touching upon the scenario in 2018 when Jimmy Butler was on the trade market. Tom Thibodeau had asked for Adebayo and Riley had declined. Now, it's close to impossible to make the Miami Heat part ways with the versatile center.

Miami Heat's quick resurgence in the East

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six

The Miami Heat weren't expected to become this good so quickly. They only finished fifth in the Eastern Conference and yet eased their way to the NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Goran Dragic had a crucial role to play here.

#NBAAllStar ✔

NBA All-Defense ✔

Eastern Conference champ 🏆

ONLY YEAR 3 💥



The best of @Bam1of1 from NBA Restart! pic.twitter.com/LKn3D3rut7 — NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2020

Advertisement

Their newfound success will now force the Miami Heat into making the necessary additions to mount an even better title challenge next year. But there are a few hindrances. Dragic's free agency situation needs to solved, Bam Adebayo is up for a max extension, and the Heat also want to preserve cap space for next season. In a nutshell, a busy offseason is on the cards for Pat Riley and co.

Also read: NBA Rumors - Miami Heat expected to target Jerami Grant in free agency