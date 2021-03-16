NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat the favorites to land PJ Tucker

Houston Rockets' PJ Tucker has been linked to several teams recently, but the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Miami Heat now hold the advantage in negotiations. Last year's finalists need a stretch forward to pair Bam Adebayo with and Tucker could be the go-to guy for GM Pat Riley.

After 16 straight losses, the Houston Rockets are likely headed for a fire sale ahead of the NBA trade deadline and PJ Tucker tops the list of available players. As per Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, rival executives believe that Miami Heat are now the favorites to land the power forward. Mannix wrote:

"The Rockets are in a free fall, winless since early February—a 16-game losing streak, all without Christian Wood. PJ Tucker, whose numbers have dipped precipitously this season, is expected to be traded, with rival executives pointing to Miami as the favorite."

PJ Tucker and the Rockets agreed he will no longer be with the team anymore and are working to find a resolution, coach Stephen Silas says tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2021

Nearly a week ago, reports of PJ Tucker's frustration at not being traded surfaced for the first time. On an expiring contract, Tucker's no longer a part of the Houston Rockets' rotation and is likely to be headed to a new destination soon.

NBA Trade Rumors: Examining PJ Tucker's fit with the Miami Heat

Heat players exult after a play

PJ Tucker is an incredible fit for the Miami Heat and their fabled 'Heat Culture'. Tucker is known for his availability and played 267 straight regular-season games from April 2017 to February 2021 before sitting out with an injury.

At 6'5, PJ Tucker is smaller than most people who play at the four or the five even. But he showed last season that he can hold his own against the burliest of players. Tucker has averaged only 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season but is capable of much better numbers. He's also not the greatest distance-shooter but makes his corner-threes at a 38% clip for his career.

In this moment, I would’ve given my LIFE for PJ Tucker. No questions asked pic.twitter.com/rOv6qPD2lI — LebronJamesHarden™️ (@LBJamesHarden) March 12, 2021

PJ Tucker is owed $7.9 million this year which is just out of range of the Miami Heat's $7.5 million trade exception. But the Heat can still lobby Meyers Leonard's contract to get the deal done. They can attach either a draft pick or a young player such as KZ Okpala based on what the Houston Rockets want in return.

