NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat continue to knock on Toronto Raptors' door for Kyle Lowry's services

Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards
Toronto Raptors v Washington Wizards
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
Modified 22 min ago
Rumors
Kyle Lowry has been a popular subject of NBA trade rumors since reports of the Toronto Raptors management looking to move on from him came out.

The gritty point guard has in the past been linked with a move to Eastern Conference heavyweights Philadelphia 76ers. There is a slight possibility that fans might see him on a new team after the NBA trade deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: Kyle Lowry on Miami Heat's radar ahead of the impending deadline

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics

As per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Miami Heat are still considering a move for Toronto Raptors veteran point guard Kyle Lowry.

Tom Haberstroh of True Hoops had earlier reported the Heat are targeting Lowry and John Wall before the NBA trade deadline, and it seems like last year's NBA finalists have narrowed their focus on the former.

NBA trade rumors suggest that the players who have been discussed as part of a possible package between the two sides are Kelly Olynyk, Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic.

Kyle Lowry has been in fine form for the Toronto Raptors this season, averaging 18 points, five rebounds and seven assists per game.

He has been part of a brilliant back-court partnership with Fred VanVleet, who signed an extension with the 2019 champions in the off-season.

Miami Heat v New Orleans Pelicans
Miami Heat v New Orleans Pelicans

But it looks like Kyle Lowry's time at the franchise is over, and the Miami Heat are looking like prime candidates to get his signature.

They have struggled offensively in the absence of a true point guard, and Lowry's addition has the potential to revitalize their stagnant offense.

The Miami Heat are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings and look like a lock to qualify for the postseason. The Raptors, on the other hand, are languishing in the bottom half of the table, six spots behind the Heat.

Kyle Lowry is in the final phase of his career, and a move to the three-time NBA champions seems like a more rewarding situation than him staying put in Toronto.

Published 14 Mar 2021, 20:33 IST
NBA Miami Heat Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry NBA Trade Rumors
