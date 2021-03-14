NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat continue to knock on Toronto Raptors' door for Kyle Lowry's services

Kyle Lowry has been a popular subject of NBA trade rumors since reports of the Toronto Raptors management looking to move on from him came out.

The gritty point guard has in the past been linked with a move to Eastern Conference heavyweights Philadelphia 76ers. There is a slight possibility that fans might see him on a new team after the NBA trade deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: Kyle Lowry on Miami Heat's radar ahead of the impending deadline



As per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Miami Heat are still considering a move for Toronto Raptors veteran point guard Kyle Lowry.

Tom Haberstroh of True Hoops had earlier reported the Heat are targeting Lowry and John Wall before the NBA trade deadline, and it seems like last year's NBA finalists have narrowed their focus on the former.

Story: The Miami Heat expressed interest in acquiring Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge. Details of the trade packages discussed on @hoopshype. https://t.co/wGYNAHpn8W — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 14, 2021

NBA trade rumors suggest that the players who have been discussed as part of a possible package between the two sides are Kelly Olynyk, Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic.

Kyle Lowry has been in fine form for the Toronto Raptors this season, averaging 18 points, five rebounds and seven assists per game.

He has been part of a brilliant back-court partnership with Fred VanVleet, who signed an extension with the 2019 champions in the off-season.



But it looks like Kyle Lowry's time at the franchise is over, and the Miami Heat are looking like prime candidates to get his signature.

They have struggled offensively in the absence of a true point guard, and Lowry's addition has the potential to revitalize their stagnant offense.

If - IF! - the Raptors and Kyle Lowry decided to part ways, the Philadelphia 76ers make the most sense. @rich_hofmann and I worked through what that negotiation might look like. https://t.co/O7O2j5LKMI — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) March 11, 2021

The Miami Heat are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings and look like a lock to qualify for the postseason. The Raptors, on the other hand, are languishing in the bottom half of the table, six spots behind the Heat.

Kyle Lowry is in the final phase of his career, and a move to the three-time NBA champions seems like a more rewarding situation than him staying put in Toronto.

