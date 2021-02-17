NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat interested in veteran forward Rudy Gay

Rudy Gay has played a crucial role for the San Antonio Spurs off the bench this season and NBA trade rumors suggest that the Miami Heat are interested in the 34-year-old forward. Playing his 15th season, Gay has been an impact role player for Gregg Popovich's side by providing defensive solidity and veteran leadership.

Despite his useful contributions, Rudy Gay is not getting any younger and is also on an expiring deal. His value is going to be higher on teams that want to put together a deep postseason run.

As reported by FiveReasonsSports, the Miami Heat are interested in trading for Gay.

The Heat have expressed interest in trading for Rudy Gay, per sources.



There are multiple players on the Spurs that can be had for very little. Lamarcus Aldridge is also an option. Both Gay & LMA are on expiring deals. Heat have multiple contracts to help match@5ReasonsSports — Clutch (@ClutchAdamNBA) February 16, 2021

Rudy Gay is owed $14 million in guaranteed salaries this season so acquiring him will not be too straightforward for the Miami Heat. Last year's finalists do not have any cap space and their $7.5 million trade exception will obviously not get the job done. But before getting into the nitty-gritty of putting together a trade package, it's imperative to ascertain what value Gay will add to the Heat.

NBA Trade Rumors: Examining Rudy Gay's fit with the Miami Heat

Can Gay adapt to the 'Heat Culture'?

Rudy Gay has been vital for the San Antonio Spurs' on both ends of the court. Gay is a reliable defender who's good in both on and off-the-ball defense. His feel for the game allows him to organize the team's defensive rotations as well.

Even though he's bordering on career-low numbers as far as scoring is concerned, Rudy Gay is no slouch offensively. He can create his own shot off the dribble and can pop up for the occasional three-pointer. Miami Heat's bench scoring is only the 17th best in the league and Gay could give it a much-needed boost with his 11.2 points per game.

That adjustment and finish by Rudy Gay!!!! 🤯



📺 #GoSpursGo on FSSW pic.twitter.com/xRSSW3CIGH — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) February 15, 2021

Even though trading for Rudy Gay makes sense for the Miami Heat purely from the viewpoint of his skillset, the financial aspect isn't too rosy. His salary and the Heat's cap structure make it difficult to crack a deal without involving other players. We'll have to wait and see if anything comes out of this speculation.

