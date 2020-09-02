NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat looking to add four-time All-Star in the off-season

Following the draft lottery, NBA trade rumors have started circulating in the media. San Antonio Spurs swingman DeMar DeRozan will be one of the players who will be chased by multiple teams in the free agency. Eastern conference giants Miami Heat are expected to be active in the NBA off-season.

With free agency and NBA offseason beginning soon, the teams will be looking to improve their rosters by adding talents from across the league. The teams will go into the off-season having assets to make NBA trades with the recent conclusion of the draft lottery.

Happy to see a familiar face in the crowd tonight.#InRileyWeTrust | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/znj8ga7DAb — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 1, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat planning to bring DeMar DeRozan back to the eastern conference

In the latest NBA trade rumor, Miami Heat is looking to add another All-star calibre player in DeMar DeRozan to their roster. According to reports, DeRozan has a good relationship with Miami Heat shooting guard Jimmy Butler.

CNBC's Jabari Young believes that if the Gregg Popovich coached San Antonio Spurs plan to part ways with DeMar DeRozan, Miami Heat will be the most likely be the destination for him. He quoted-

“On the DeRozan front, he’ll likely decide to pick up his option. The Spurs could build around him, using the team’s bubble play as a roster model or trade him, too, should he opt out. DeRozan is close with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, and one agent forecast a possible Spurs-Heat package.”

Miami Heat is currently engaged in a conference semifinals battle with eastern conference juggernauts Milwaukee Bucks. Heat nicked game one thanks to superb performances from Jimmy Butler who scored a career-high 40 points and Goran Dragic who added 27 points on the night. Heat played great defence on MVP favourite Giannis Antetokounmpo restricting him to 18 points.

Monday night, Jimmy Butler became the first @MiamiHEAT player to score 40+ points in a playoff game since LeBron James put up 49 points on 5/12/2014 at Brooklyn. #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/ejtsqCzQP6 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) September 1, 2020

DeRozan is a 4-time All-star and will be a great addition to an already talented Miami Heat squad. The Heat are hunting for an NBA championship and will pursue stars in the offseason quite aggressively in all likelihood.

According to NBA trade rumors, the Miami Heat also got linked to Indiana Pacers swingman Victor Oladipo and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo recently. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a free agent at the end of the 2020/21 season.

