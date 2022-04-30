NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat reportedly mentioned as 'smart landing spot' for 3-time All Star from Utah Jazz, owed to Dwyane Wade connection

Reports have emerged that Donovan Mitchell could be on his way out of the Utah Jazz this offseason. The three-time All-Star is one of the most talented players in the league, and many teams would want to avail his services. As per league sources, the Heat have emerged as the next destination for the 25-year-old star.

Mitchell's move to the Heat would bolster his chances of winning the championship. The likes of Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler could help Mitchell thrive. The Heat already has a strong side, but adding a young star like Mitchell would give them more depth at the offensive end.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Miami has been mentioned by league sources as a smart landing spot for Donovan Mitchell with Dwyane Wade’s ‘strong connections to his beloved Heat,’ per @nypost Miami has been mentioned by league sources as a smart landing spot for Donovan Mitchell with Dwyane Wade’s ‘strong connections to his beloved Heat,’ per @nypost https://t.co/wukUBMtCap

The New York Post reported that the Utah Jazz minority owner Dwayne Wade could play a big part in Mitchell's move to South Beach. Wade won three championships for the franchise and still has strong contacts with the organization. That makes Miami a 'smart landing spot' for Mitchell.

Mitchell was drafted 13th overall by the Utah Jazz in 2017 and has led the team to the playoffs every season. Despite being brilliant in the regular season, the team has consistently failed to bring out their best in the postseason. Having made six consecutive playoff appearances, the Jazz are yet to reach the conference finals.

Knicks Videos @sny_knicks Donovan Mitchell is asked if the Jazz can be a championship team:



"Honestly, I don't know. We've come up short." Donovan Mitchell is asked if the Jazz can be a championship team:"Honestly, I don't know. We've come up short." https://t.co/XaaMMycrsA

Earlier this season, reports emerged of a rift between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. However, the team dismissed it as nothing serious.

Mitchell, who is in his prime, could add value to any team in the league. He is fearless and is also one of the most athletic guards in the league. At 25, this is the right time for him to move to a team where he could win the championship.

Would Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell be a right fit with Miami Heat?

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz - Game Six

Donovan Mitchell's post-game interview after the loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round indicated his desire to win.

The three-time All-Star has been frustrated by his team's postseason failures. With reports emerging of a potential move to the Heat, it will be interesting to see if he could be the right fit there.

Mark Blankenbaker @UofLSheriff50 The Donovan Mitchell Dunk The Donovan Mitchell Dunk https://t.co/Cq3urt9MLf

Undoubtedly, Mitchell is an asset at the offensive end, but the question remains if he is capable of getting the job done at the defensive end of the floor.

The Heat takes pride in their defense. So bringing in Mitchell could mean they'd have a bit of a liability at the defensive end of the floor, especially during the playoffs.

StatMuse @statmuse Players are shooting 11% better than their normal FG% when guarded by Donovan Mitchell this playoffs. Players are shooting 11% better than their normal FG% when guarded by Donovan Mitchell this playoffs. https://t.co/pJEe9tnCL8

Throughout the series against the Mavericks, Mitchell showed no effort at the defensive side, which proved to be costly for the Jazz.

Stats show that when players are guarded by Mitchell, they shoot 11% better, something that could concern the Heat. It remains to be seen if they give him a try, considering Mitchell still has age on his side.

