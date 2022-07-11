NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat's package for 3x All-Star "deemed insufficient" by Utah Jazz

The Miami Heat have tried to bring Donovan Mitchell to South Beach ever since the offseason began. The prospect seemed somewhat likely when the Utah Jazz made the biggest trade of the offseason so far. However, recent reports indicate that a Mitchell trade might never happen.

Adrian Wojanrowski, ESPN's senior insider, reported that the Jazz are looking to rebuild around Mitchell, a three-time All-Star. They parted ways with big man Rudy Gobert and collected a plethora of first-round picks, with players notably including Patrick Beverley.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Miami Heat offered trade package for Donovan Mitchell that Utah Jazz deemed ‘insufficient’ heatnation.com/rumors/report-… Report: Miami Heat offered trade package for Donovan Mitchell that Utah Jazz deemed ‘insufficient’ heatnation.com/rumors/report-…

The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen reported that Miami had proposed a trade package for Mitchell, which the Jazz deemed insufficient. Larsen wrote:

“According to a league source, one offer came from Miami even before the Gobert trade was finalized. The Jazz, though, found that offer insufficient. In addition, Miami’s win-now roster has limited picks and young players to trade.” (via) Salt Lake Tribune

Mitchell is currently on a five-year extension. The extension kicked in during 2021, and with an All-NBA selection, it will be worth $200 million.

Can the Miami Heat, as presently constructed, win a championship?

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

The Heat's season ended in May after Jimmy Butler missed a 3-point shot in transition in a 100-96 loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Butler averaged 25.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game in the Eastern Conference finals.

Butler was injured on the back end of the Heat's 2022 playoff run, something that could have been a turning point. Butler averaged 27.4 ppg in the playoffs with a spectacular 47-point performance in a must-win Game 6 on the road.

Heat Nation @HeatNationCom Bleacher Report’s trade idea:



Miami Heat Receive: Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr.



Houston Rockets Receive: Gabe Vincent, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson, 2027 first-round pick (pending obligation to Oklahoma City; top-10 protection) Bleacher Report’s trade idea: Miami Heat Receive: Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr.Houston Rockets Receive: Gabe Vincent, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson, 2027 first-round pick (pending obligation to Oklahoma City; top-10 protection) https://t.co/71E3fHvvFa

The Heat clearly have bona fide superstars. Butler and Bam Adebayo are Miami's franchise players, but the supporting cast seems to dwindle every now and then.

Butler, a small forward, is a six-time All-Star and five-time All-Defensive team member.

Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro had a poor playoff outing, while bench peices gave the Heat hope occasionally. If it wasn't for Butler's injury, the Heat had a very good chance of making it to the finals and winning it all.

With P.J. Tucker gone, the Heat have lost a key starter. As we move further into the offseason, the front office must offset the lost pieces and retool to form a formidable bench to contend with next year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far