NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat in talks with OKC Thunder over Trevor Ariza

Trevor Ariza is unlikely to suit up even once for OKC Thunder with NBA trade rumors suggesting that he could be on his way to the Miami Heat. Ariza joined the Thunder from the Detroit Pistons as a part of a three-team trade prior to the start of the 2020-21 season and has remained away from the team ever since.

Trevor Ariza isn't slated to play a role for OKC Thunder given their rebuilding status. The experienced 3-and-D wing can still help playoff contenders and as per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Miami Heat are engaged in talks for him.

Sources: The Heat and Thunder are discussing a trade that’d send Trevor Ariza to Miami. OKC is seeking a second round pick for Ariza from the numerous playoff teams with interest. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 17, 2021

Trevor Ariza is currently on an expiring contract worth $12.8 million. Interestingly enough, Ariza has the distinction of being the most traded player in NBA history. The 35-year-old was moved thrice in this offseason alone which took his tally to 10. That number is likely to increase if the OKC Thunder find a new destination for him ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: Examining Trevor Ariza's fit with the Miami Heat

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra

The Miami Heat have been looking for two-way players who can stretch the floor and Trevor Ariza looks like a good option. At 6'8, Ariza can play on the wings and guard up to four positions. He's a pesky defender who has shot the ball at 35.2% from downtown for the length of his 16-year NBA career.

Ariza signed a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings at the start of the 2019-20 season and had a torrid run with them for half a year. He rediscovered his form after being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers where he averaged 11 points and 4.8 rebounds per game on 49.1% shooting.

Trevor Ariza has had to deal with personal issues that kept him out of Portland's NBA bubble run. He hasn't featured in an NBA game in over a year now but was recently spotted playing pick-up basketball.

OKC Thunder’s Trevor Ariza is WORKING OUT!



Here he is out in Miami working out with Greg Monroe, Amare Stoudemire & others on Wednesday February 17.



📸 - @lanezphoto pic.twitter.com/A3tporNxgn — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) February 22, 2021

Ariza is a fairly no-nonsense role player who'll easily slot in besides Bam Adebayo for the Miami Heat. His defensive ability has waned a bit in recent years but head coach Erik Spoelstra can help him in that regard. He's also a three-level scorer and could pop up in bursts to help the Heat's offense.

A trade package for Trevor Ariza should be fairly simple. The Miami Heat can use the $9.4 million owed to Meyers Leonard's to match salaries. Additionally, a second-round pick can be attached and it would be a good-enough asset for OKC Thunder.

