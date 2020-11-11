NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks among several teams interested in trading for Aaron Gordon

Teams around the NBA are eyeing up an exciting trade for Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, as reported in the latest NBA Trade Rumors in this regard. Orlando are reportedly open to offers for one of their most coveted assets, as Gordon is a player whose ability and athleticism could endear teams such as Milwaukee Bucks to offer lucrative trade deals.

Aaron Gordon, who has spent six seasons with the Orlando Magic, was drafted from Arizona when he was only 19. Gordon is considered one of the most athletic players in the league, especially for a 6' 9" forward.

He has consistently averaged over seven rebounds and 14 points per game in the past three seasons. While his three-point shooting remains inconsistent, he has averaged around 50% when shooting 2-point field goals.

HBD Aaron Gordon, who had 2 of the best performances in NBA Dunk Contest history!! @Double0AG pic.twitter.com/w5wkdfRduz — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 16, 2020

Aaron Gordon has been one of the key players in what has been a difficult few seasons for the Orlando Magic. Yet, he is probably best remembered for being involved in one of the best NBA All-Star dunk contests with Zach LaVine.

If NBA trade rumors about the player turn out to be true, Aaron Gordon could be on his way out of Orlando, which might allow him to flourish at a team with greater roster depth and higher expectations.

NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks among multiple teams interested in trading for Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon is renowned for his athleticism.

Despite his attributes, Aaron Gordon could be on the move this off-season. As Kevin O'Connor mentioned in his podcast 'The Mismatch', this could finally be the year when Orlando trade Gordon away:

"Orlando are having conversations about trading him (Aaron Gordon), they have for years."

Advertisement

Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier

The Orlando Magic are unlikely to pay for both Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier next season.

Fournier could pick up a pretty healthy player option this off season. Furthermore, he was a more consistent shooter last season than Gordon, averaging 18.5 points. Therefore, it is no surprise that the Orlando Magic are looking to offload Aaron Gordon and bring in some fresh talent in his place.

Magic discussing trades centered on Aaron Gordon. Bucks among the interested, source says. https://t.co/Awu8gOVteS pic.twitter.com/4arqGWLf2p — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) November 11, 2020

Sam Amico of Amico Hoops has reported in this regard:

Advertisement

"One Western Conference executive told Amico Hoops that he has heard that the Milwaukee Bucks are among those talking to the Magic on a Gordon deal."

With NBA trade rumors about the player's exit from the Orlando Magic gaining traction, Aaron Gordon could don another jersey next season.

In this regard, the Milwaukee Bucks could be a good fit for the player, who is an elite defender and can both score and rebound in offense. However, it remains to be seen if he could step up and perform at a top-level team challenging for Conference titles every season.