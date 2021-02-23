NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks competing with LA Lakers for PJ Tucker's signature

PJ Tucker has been involved in various NBA trade rumors lately, especially because the Houston Rockets have not offered him a contract extension. The gritty power forward is most likely going to be dealt to another team before the NBA trade deadline, which is on March 25th.

NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks signal interest in PJ Tucker

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Milwaukee Bucks have shown serious interest in making a move for Houston Rockets' out of favor power forward PJ Tucker. The Bucks are long time admirers of the former Phoenix Suns man and it seems like a marriage could be on the cards pretty soon.

PJ Tucker turns 36 in May and will be a free agent this offseason, although the Milwaukee Bucks will be better off making an NBA trade for him before the deadline. The Bucks have struggled in recent times, having lost 5 of their last seven games.

One of the biggest factors in the Milwaukee Bucks' decline this season has been Brook Lopez's defense. The 7'0 feet center has lost a step, which the opposition teams have noticed and duly taken advantage of. This situation has also added extra pressure on Giannis Antetokounmpo, forcing him to spend more minutes guarding the paint against shifty guards and forwards.

PJ Tucker is one player who can plug in the starting lineup and help the Bucks fix their front court defense. Despite being 6'5, Tucker has shown incredible versatility over the course of his career, being equally comfortable in the paint and around the perimeter. On his day, he is also an adept 3 point shooter, who can make teams pay by bombing threes on an efficient clip.

He has had a poor outing in the 2020-21 NBA campaign so far, averaging just 4.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He is going through a tough spell and a change of scenery might be of mutual interest for both him and Milwaukee Bucks.

However, NBA trade rumors suggest that the LA Lakers might also make a run at him. This development might spoil the Bucks' chances of getting PJ Tucker, and to be honest, he is a player Mike Budenholzer could really use right now.

