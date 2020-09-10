NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks looking to trade for ten-time All-Star in the off-season

After showing a resurgence in the fourth game, Milwaukee Bucks folded in the fifth one as Miami Heat advanced to the Eastern Conference finals with ease. With Bucks' exit, NBA trade rumors have hit the internet suggesting that reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo can be on the move this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks is the perfect destination for Chris Paul

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

If Giannis Antetokounmpo decides to hand in a trade request, multiple NBA teams will look to sign him. However, in a post-match interview after the defeat, the mercurial power forward confirmed that he is going to stay and help Milwaukee Bucks compete for a championship. This is good news for Bucks as they will keep hold of last season's MVP in all likelihood.

“Right now I’m proud of this team, I’m proud of the way we fought.” pic.twitter.com/0hWnQd2bnx — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 9, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks have been excellent in the regular season for two straight years, finishing as the number one seed in the Eastern Conference both the times. But they have struggled in the playoffs, losing to Toronto Raptors last season followed by a gentleman's sweep at the hands of Miami Heat this year.

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

According to NBA trade rumors, the only way Milwaukee Bucks can convince Giannis to stay is to win a championship. The Bucks have struggled without an accomplished point guard, with Eric Bledsoe being there best option. Multiple NBA trade rumors suggest that the Bucks would benefit from the inclusion of veteran point guard Chris Paul in their squad.

Chris Paul had a great year with OKC Thunder, finishing fifth in the tough Western Conference and taking NBA championship contenders Houston Rockets to seven games in the playoffs. According to NBA trade rumors, Paul will be looking for a new challenge next season.

Congratulations on an incredible career, Marvin!! pic.twitter.com/hBxLrlCMmc — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 9, 2020

If the Bucks are unable to sign Chris Paul, the other options will be Dennis Schröder, Patty Mills, or Derrick Rose. The 2020 free agency class is weak, and Paul looks like the only player who can move the needle for the Bucks. An experienced point guard is the need of the hour, and Chris Paul has all the attributes the Bucks need in their backcourt in order to win an NBA championship.

