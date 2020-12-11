NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks pursued Spencer Dinwiddie, Daryl Morey left Houston Rockets in anticipation of James Harden asking for a move

Heading into the 2020-21 season, the Milwaukee Bucks were under tremendous pressure to improve their roster. They assured Giannis Antetokounmpo that they would get him more help and it was imperative to deliver on that promise if they wanted the Greek Freak to sign an extension. While the Bucks did eventually land Jrue Holiday, NBA trade rumors suggest that they had also pursued a move for Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie.

As reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Milwaukee Bucks tried to land Spencer Dinwiddie as well as Victor Oladipo before securing Jrue Holiday. Charania reported:

"Milwaukee also pursued players such as Indiana Pacers two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo and Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie during the offseason, sources said."

Two of my favorite games came in the Garden 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/GERPs88Q6i — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) November 24, 2020

Dinwiddie is owed roughly $23 million over the next two years but has a player option for the 2021-22 campaign. Given that he averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game last season, it's easy to see why the Milwaukee Bucks wanted him.

NBA Trade Rumors: Daryl Morey anticipated James Harden demanding a move away from Houston Rockets

Several personnel changes have taken place within the Houston Rockets this year. First, Mike D'Antoni decided that it was time to part ways with H-Town. Shortly after, Daryl Morey decided to step down as the general manager.

Speaking of the latest episode of the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast, ESPN's Tim MacMahon claimed that Morey expected James Harden to seek a move and as a result, decided to jump ship before him. MacMahon said:

"Daryl pulled the ripcord because he knew Harden was going to pull the ripcord. 'You want to jump out of the plane? Not until I go first.'"

As things stand, James Harden's future is still shrouded in mystery. He's set to undergo individual workouts with the Houston Rockets but most NBA trade rumors suggest that a move for the 2018 NBA MVP is imminent.

