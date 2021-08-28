NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves need to involve a 3rd team to acquire Ben Simmons from Philadelphia 76ers

NBA trade rumors have linked Ben Simmons with various teams this offseason. Recent reports suggest that the Australian international is unlikely to continue with the Philadelphia 76ers, and is looking to join a new franchise.

The 76ers also want to part ways with the defensive stopper, who had a terrible 2021 NBA postseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves still interested in acquiring Ben Simmons from Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the teams still interested in acquiring Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers. Charania also mentioned that the Wolves would require a third team to pull off this trade, and it will be interesting to see if a deal can be reached before the start of training camp.

The Timberwolves have been building a team that could contend for the championship in a few years, and Simmons' age and skill set should enable them to do so.

Ben Simmons has made his name as one of the best young point guards in the league, adept in controlling the game at both sides of the ball. In offense, he is known for his dazzling passing skills, and in defense, he is one of the best options available for one-on-one defense in the league.

However, Ben Simmons is coming off a horrific 2021 NBA playoff campaign that saw him average just 12 points and eight rebounds. His passing was on point, as he registered eight assists per game, but his poor shooting played a key role in the Philadelphia 76ers bowing out of the postseason with a loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Ben Simmons shot a dismal 34% from the charity stripe, enabling the Hawks to foul him often, knowing that he may not be able to capitalize. His tendency to shy away from taking shots also raised questions, and it has been reported that the physically imposing guard has been working on his shooting this offseason.

Ben Simmons is far from the modern point guard the other contenders have, but the Timberwolves could build a great team around him. They have two franchise cornerstones in Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. If they can find a way to accommodate Simmons alongside them, they'll be a force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference.

