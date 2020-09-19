NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves could swap their No. 1 draft pick to acquire a proven superstar in Victor Oladipo

The Minnesota Timberwolves won the first-overall pick for the 2020 NBA Draft and have been surrounded by NBA trade rumors since, with Victor Oladipo being one of the many players linked with the franchise.

Oladipo has been a shell of himself since coming back from injury but many in the NBA community expected the Indiana Pacers to give him time to come back to his best.

Indiana is thought to feel that Mike D’Antoni could turn Victor Oladipo into James Harden 2.0, per @PompeyOnSixers pic.twitter.com/Tqmma5wgan — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 16, 2020

Due to a recent Bleacher Report story though, the prospect of Victor Oladipo being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves has started to gain a lot of traction amongst fans and NBA analysts.

It was the verdict of Zach Buckley of Bleacher Reports, that Oladipo would be a worthy trade for the Minnesota Timberwolves' first overall pick. Here is our analysis of the potential positives and negatives for both sides, if this NBA trade rumor were to come true.

NBA Trade Rumors: A high risk-high reward trade for Minnesota Timberwolves

Victor Oladipo would be a high risk high reward trade for the Minnesota Timberwolves

This would be a high risk-high reward trade for the franchise.

The positive here is, they would be trading away merely a draft pick for a proven superstar. What's more, Victor Oladipo is defensively elite, making him priceless to a franchise that is more than just lacking on that end of the floor.

But of course, there are negatives here too. Since coming back from injury, Victor Oladipo has struggled to get back to the form that made him an All-star in this league, raising questions about how good will he really be moving forward. If the trade doesn't go as planned for the Minnesota Timberwolves, they may be trading away future franchise player, for what is essentially a fallen superstar.

With that said though, how does this look for the superstar in question?

How does it look for Victor Oladipo?

Oladipo could form a big 3 with D'Angelo Russel and Karl Anthony Towns

It would be a tough decision leaving the Indiana Pacers, and with good reason. If he does return to his best, which is very much likely now that he has a full off-season to prepare, Oladipo would have a proven set of players around him, that have made the post season without him. Domantas Sabonis and T.J. Warren have been stand out performers, and could prove to be strong supporting options.

On the other end, if he were to choose the Minnesota Timberwolves, the offensive firepower of the team would be off the charts. A big 3 of Victo Oladipo, Karl Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russel would be a force to be reckoned with, even in the Western Conference.

Admittedly, the only worry here is Oladipo's health and team defense. But, we believe that, given time, Victor Oladipo will be back to his best. And if the Minnesota Timberwolves can pull off a few trades to help the team's defense, we may be witnessing the creation of the next future powerhouse in the west.

