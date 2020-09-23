NBA Trade Rumors: Montrezl Harrell could be a much-needed defensive anchor for the Golden State Warriors

After winning the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors have expectedly been the subject of a lot of NBA trade rumors. Many of these stories point towards the need for a starting-caliber center in order for the team to be contenders next season. Fortunately for the franchise, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell, is a free agent this offseason.

Harrell has been excellent for the LA Clippers over the past season and was the centerpiece of their defense whenever he was on the floor. But with reports of the player growing increasingly unhappy with the franchise's front office, this story may actually hold more significance than many would expect.

"You’re always right. Nobody can tell you nothing."



Paul George and Montrezl Harrell reportedly had a 'heated' argument during Game 2



Story: https://t.co/oZirfoHo21 pic.twitter.com/lTGl0ruC9v — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 16, 2020

How much sense would this move really make for both the parties involved?

NBA Trade Rumors: The Golden State Warriors must go after Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell could turn out to be an important signing for the Golden State Warriors.

During the 2019-20 NBA season, one thing was made very clear - the Golden State Warriors severely lack interior defense, and more importantly, rim protection.

While many may argue that Draymond Green is a great defender, his inside defense still leaves a lot to be desired.

Montrezl Harrell could be the solution to the franchise's problems. A proven big man in the league, Harrell's inside defense was the main reason behind him winning the Sixth Man of the Year award in the first place. And with the star reportedly looking to leave the LA Clippers, a switch to the Bay Area is something that might interest him.

Even with Green, the Golden State Warriors lack a true defensive anchor who can deny even the best a bucket. And with the franchise's desperation for a proven center increasing by the second, Montrezl Harrell must be made a very high priority by the Golden State Warriors front office.

NBA Trade Rumors: This move could be Montrezl Harrell's best chance at winning an NBA Championship

Montrezl Harrell could win NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors.

If this NBA trade rumor were to come true, Montrezl Harrell could potentially stand a better chance of winning an NBA championship.

His role would be well-defined, and he'd embrace the winning culture at the franchise. Moreover, Harrell would be playing alongside stars with a championship pedigree.

Given the Warriors' need for a center, Montrezl Harrell could even be given the role of a starter in the team. This would mean he'd be getting more minutes on the floor than he's presently getting with the LA Clippers.

The LA Clippers aren't a team with a proven championship pedigree. Yes, they can do damage in the regular season. But in the post-season, they couldn't have folded faster.

On the other hand, even with injuries to key players in the 2019 run to the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors were pretty dominant.

2016 Stephen Curry was a whole cheat code! pic.twitter.com/PPQp6YiXEt — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) September 15, 2020

A move to the Golden State Warriors could be too good to pass up for Montrezl Harrell as it would be beneficial for both parties.

