NBA Trade Rumors: Multiple teams interested in Brooklyn Nets' veterans Royce O’Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith

The Brooklyn Nets have started to make noise this offseason, starting off by wanting to trade some veterans for a first-round pick. It's been reported that the Nets are open to trading both Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith in exchange for a pick.

According to reports, there are teams that have shown interest in acquiring veteran wing players. Both players are great 3-and-D wings who could strengthen a team's defense. Brooklyn has two first-round picks, but both aren't in the lottery. They have the 21st and 22nd picks and are looking to move up in the draft.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Brooklyn Nets seeking ‘real 1st-round equity’ for Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Report: Brooklyn Nets seeking ‘real 1st-round equity’ for Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to reports, the Nets are looking to acquire a "real first-round equity" for the two forwards. Kevin O'Connor reported in his latest mock draft that Brooklyn has received multiple offers regarding the two wing players ahead of Thursday's draft.

"Some of Brooklyn’s wings could be on the move this offseason," O'Connor wrote. "Multiple reports have already said Cam Johnson is expected to return, but league sources say Brooklyn has received a number of calls for two veteran wings in Royce O'Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith."

Both forwards are valuable in today's game as they can offer a ton on the defensive end and can knock down long-range shots from beyond the arc. During the 2022-23 season, O'Neale drew attention from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were willing to trade two first-round picks for the forward.

Finney-Smith was acquired by the Nets from the Dallas Mavericks at the trade deadline in February.

There is no confirmation as to which teams have reached out to Brooklyn for a chance to trade for O'Neal and Finney-Smith. But because of how good they've played the past season, it'll be no surprise to see them on the move this summer.

You might also be interested in reading this: NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets have massive interest in signing John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks

Brooklyn Nets' prospect has high praise for Mikal Bridges

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks had a chance to do some scouting back in Australia and New Zealand. One of the players that stood out to him was Rayan Rupert, who spent the past season playing in the NBL, Australia's biggest basketball league.

Ahead of the draft, he was asked about his opinions regarding Mikal Bridges. Bridges had a stellar second half of the season for the Nets where he showcased his offensive versatility.

"I think he’s one of the best two-way players in the league, and I want to be one of the best two-way players in the league," Rupert said.

Erik Slater @erikslater_ Rayan Rupert says Mikal Bridges is his favorite NBA player:



“I think he’s one of the best two-way players in the league and I want to be one of the best two-way players in the league.”



Nets GM Sean Marks personally scouted Rupert in Australia and New Zealand. Rayan Rupert says Mikal Bridges is his favorite NBA player:“I think he’s one of the best two-way players in the league and I want to be one of the best two-way players in the league.”Nets GM Sean Marks personally scouted Rupert in Australia and New Zealand. https://t.co/2clB7HhJ8d

Rupert has shown that he can be aggressive on both ends of the floor during his time in the NBL. With his professional experience, it'll take him less time to adjust to the NBA.

Also read: Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai believes NBA players are "difficult to manage"

Poll : 0 votes