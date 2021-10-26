NBA Trade Rumors: Multiple teams interested in Marvin Bagley, Sacramento Kings want first-round pick in return

Marvin Bagley’s puzzling story with the Sacramento Kings continues to brew even as the team has already welcomed the new season, per NBA trade rumors. The former 2nd overall draft pick in the 2018 draft has only played for the Kings once this season while trade rumors continue to swirl around him.

Brett Siegel of the NBA Analysis Network gave an update on the Marvin Bagley and Sacramento Kings saga. He tweeted about the Kings' asking price should rival teams want to acquire the services of the former Duke University star.

Here’s what Siegel had to say in his tweet:

“The Sacramento Kings remain interested in trading Marvin Bagley III, but they are wanting a first-round value in return, whether this be a replacement young talent or first-round pick in the near future. No trade is imminent, but several teams are interested in Bagley.”

The update is yet another confusing move in the Sacramento Kings’ grand plans. Marvin Bagley’s trade value is supposedly what is dictating the trade or no trade scenario of the four-year center. Bagley has not had the chance to show his wares like he should be doing for the Kings.

Marvin Bagley has had an injury-riddled NBA career. He has played a total of 118 games in his first three years in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings. He was healthy by the end of last season and was ready to earn his minutes this year.

Now that Marvin Bagley is fit and with the Sacramento Kings looking for a trade partner, he is unexpectedly relegated to the bench.

The baffling series of events was called to attention by Bagley’s agent Jeff Schwartz when he lambasted the Kings for their mismanagement of Bagley.

The Bagley-Kings drama is expected to grab more headlines if no solution is reached within the foreseeable future.

NBA Trade Rumors: Are teams really going to trade with the Sacramento Kings for Marvin Bagley?

Marvin Bagley is finally healthy and is looking forward to proving his worth on the court

There will certainly be suitors for a talented big man who can run, score and defend. There was a reason why the Sacramento Kings passed up on Luka Doncic and Trae Young. The potential is there and could still be there when he is fully healthy.

Opposing teams, however, would be reluctant to part ways with first-round talent given Marvin Bagley’s injury-shortened seasons with the Sacramento Kings. Allowing Bagley to prove his worth so his trade value will go up may be the best option for both parties to get what they want.

How the whole situation is currently playing out is not going to do any good for both Marvin Bagley and the Sacramento Kings. If the situation is not resolved soon, this could be a distraction that will only cause yet another disappointing season in Sacramento.

