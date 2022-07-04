NBA Trade Rumors: NBA insider claims Kevin Durant’s move to Golden State Warriors is ‘highly unlikely’ at this point

Several NBA Trade Rumors surrounding Kevin Durant have seen him linked to the Golden State Warriors. While this is an interesting proposition, recent rumors have had a relatively contradictory take on this.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar has been the center of attention this offseason. After news of his desire to be traded from the side was revealed, the NBA world has been full of Durant rumors.

He has mentioned teams such as the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat as preferred landing spots. However, Durant has also been linked to other powerhouses in the league.

While some sources have suggested that Kevin Durant could be party to a potential reunion with the Golden State Warriors, this may not be the case.

As reported by Marcus Thompson II of the The Athletic (via RealGM wiretap), a trade involving Durant to the Warriors is "highly unlikely".

Thompson also went on to add that the Warriors trio have been in constant contact with Durant. However, they haven't necessarily pushed the front-office to make a move for the superstar.

While fans would have liked to see Durant back with the Dubs, the reunion seems unlikely. With the Nets front office also being in constant contact with the Heat and the Suns, trade talks continue to develop.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant.

Would Kevin Durant benefit from joining the Golden State Warriors again?

Kevin Durant with the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant is one of the most potent offensive forces in the league. As a top-tier superstar, Durant enjoyed some of his best years with the Golden State Warriors. Winning two titles and Finals MVP accolades with the Dubs, Durant assimilated and became part of the system quite seamlessly.

While past success provides a solid basis for a reunion, this may not necessarily be the case this time around. Since leaving Golden State, talk of Durant's legacy outside of his success with the Warriors has become a common discussion.

Taking his recent postseason failures into account, the superstar has also caught a lot of flak for not matching his success with the Dubs. This emerges as quite an intriguing storyline since Durant's request to be traded.

In this regard, a move to the Warriors would be quite detrimental to Durant's legacy.

The Warriors, much like any other team, would benefit from having the superstar on their roster. With proven success in the past, Durant would be more than likely to win titles with the Dubs again if he were to reunite with the side.

br_betting @br_betting



KD drills the go-ahead shot over LeBron as the Warriors (-3.5) win 118-113 to take a 3-0 lead in the 2017 finals Kevin Durant's Game 3 daggerKD drills the go-ahead shot over LeBron as the Warriors (-3.5) win 118-113 to take a 3-0 lead in the 2017 finals Kevin Durant's Game 3 dagger 😤KD drills the go-ahead shot over LeBron as the Warriors (-3.5) win 118-113 to take a 3-0 lead in the 2017 finals https://t.co/Xa9IEEtbZ9

However, the damage the move would do to his legacy would be nigh irreparable. With the Warriors winning the title without Durant this season as well, the trio showed they had more than enough to do it themselves.

With several developments still in store for the Nets superstar, the upcoming season will undoubtedly have a major impact on his legacy.

