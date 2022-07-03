NBA Trade Rumors: NBA Insider reports Toronto Raptors to be a team that is lurking to bring in Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has been in the mix of trade rumors ever since he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The 33-year-old has the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as his preferred destinations.

However, Adrian Wojnarowski has also thrown out the Toronto Raptors as one of the landing spots for the two-time champion.

The NBA insider stated that the Canadian team has the resources to bring in Kevin Durant. Wojnarowski had earlier reported that the Nets would be looking for a star player and several first-round picks for their star forward.

Many teams have approached the Nets since reports of him requesting a trade came out. Now that Wojnarowski has thrown the Raptors' name in the mix, there certainly could be some reality to it.

Speaking about Toronto being a possible destination for Kevin Durant, Woj said on NBA Today:

"I think a team that's lurking and is going to lurk is Toronto. They have all the kinds of pieces that you would want and their picks to do a deal with Kevin Durant. They have an organisation, a leader in Masai Ujiri, who took a chance with Kawhi Leonard with one year left on his deal."

Durant is not a player who is a stranger to the city of Toronto. He is expected to lead the Golden State Warriors to a championship in the 2019 NBA Finals against the Raptors. However, an Achilles injury meant that he wouldn't be able to get the job done for them for the third time in a row.

The team from the North certainly have an extremely talented side. With the likes of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes, they did well to finish fifth in the East last season.

Adding a certified scorer like Kevin Durant would certainly make them the side to beat in the East. But to get him to Toronto, the team would have to be willing to give up the talented young core they have.

Is Kevin Durant the right fit with the Toronto Raptors?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant has been in the league for 15 years and has made every team he has played for better. Although his only two championships came with the Warriors, there is no doubt that he was stellar in his stints with the OKC Thunder and Brooklyn Nets.

The Raptors have a young side and are led by the dynamic Fred VanVleet, who is coming off his first All-Star appearance. Teaming him with the former MVP would be interesting as he has never played with a scorer like Durant.

The franchise will be reluctant to lose Scottie Barnes in the deal for KD. Even if they keep the ROY, the Raptors still have Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr., who they can include in the deal.

The 33-year-old wants to win a championship before he retires after a glorious career. Toronto is a great city and they would embrace Durant if he made his way to the Raptors.

Whether or not the team is willing to sacrifice their future picks and young players remains a question. But if they were to do that and bring in Durant, the Raptors would instantly become contenders to come out of the East.

