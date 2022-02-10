NBA Trade Rumors: NBA insider reveals the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets are not engaged in negotiations for a James Harden-Ben Simmons trade

The latest NBA Trade Rumors suggest that the Ben Simmons-James Harden trade is not on the table for the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. Amid conflicting reports, Adrian Wojnarowski, an NBA insider for ESPN, reported the two camps are currently not negotiating.

While talking to Mike Greenberg, Wojnarowski efuted the existence of any talks between the 76ers and the Nets. Wojnarowski told Greenberg:

"I try not to be in the prediction business, Greeny, because you follow the news where it leads, but right now, there's no negotiation going on between Philadelphia and Brooklyn. The trade deadline is tomorrow at 3 (p.m. Eastern). It can change, but the idea that they are going back and forth that's been surmised by some is, I don't believe it to be accurate.

"Deadlines create action often, and people hold out and there is always a lot of posturing, but I think Brooklyn still believes right now its best path is to get Kevin Durant back. And get James Harden healthy. And Kyrie Irving on the court. And get those three together again, probably after the All-Star weekend."

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



"The idea that they are going back and forth that's been surmised by some, I don't believe that to be accurate."



"The idea that they are going back and forth that's been surmised by some, I don't believe that to be accurate."

Meanwhile, another ESPN heavy hitter, Brian Windhorst, said the exact opposite of Wojnarowski to Greenberg while appearing on ESPN's "Get Up."

Said Windhorst:

"The teams are absolutely engaged in trade discussions. ... As far as I can tell, we're in the deal zone between Harden and Simmons."

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"The teams are absolutely engaged in trade discussions. ... As far as I can tell, we're in the deal zone between Harden and Simmons."

The Brooklyn Nets-Philadelphia 76ers trade is becoming more and more confusing before the trade deadline

Thursday will mark the deadline for what has been a surprising week of trades. Even as the day inches closer, conflicting reports from all over the league are becoming more and more confusing. Having two of ESPN's senior NBA insiders provide contradictory reports represents how difficult it has been to navigate trade rumors.

According to earlier reports, the Philadelphia 76ers had made it absolutely clear they would not be open to letting go of Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey. They want James Harden and are willing to wait but have shown they will not be pushovers.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets, who have fallen from the summit in Kevin Durant's absence, may be eager to get Ben Simmons on board in exchange for Harden. Simmons, a talented defender, can become a significant piece around Durant and Irving in Brooklyn.

In only a few hours, things will be much clearer on this front.

