NBA Trade Rumors: NBA team confident that New York Knicks will be willing to part ways with former Most Improved Player winner before the trade deadline

In a surprising turn of events, recent NBA trade rumors have suggested the New York Knicks would be willing to part ways with All-Star Julius Randle before the trade deadline. The former LA Lakers forward signed a four-year, $117 million extension with the Knicks before the start of the season as the franchise saw him as their primary star moving forward.

Randle was the team's best player last season. He led them to their first playoff appearance since the 2012-13 campaign as the fourth seed in the East. The 27-year-old averaged a career-high 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and six assists per game, bagging the Most Improved Player award last year.

However, the New York Knicks have underperformed so far. They have a 23-26 record as of January 27, placing them 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. Julius Randle's numbers have also gone down, as he is averaging only 18.7 points and 9.9 rebounds on 41.2% field goal shooting.

This could be the reason behind NBA trade rumors surrounding Julius Randle potentially being on the way out of New York before the trade deadline. Here's what SNY TV's Ian Begley reported regarding this matter:

"Maybe the Knicks are quiet on Feb. 10. Maybe they believe that the team, as is, can improve over time. Just like all other teams, New York’s management will take and make plenty of calls over the next two weeks to gauge the market. It’s worth noting that one team in touch with a member of the organization recently is under the impression that Julius Randle would be available for the right return."

NBA Trade Rumors: Is trading Julius Randle the right move for the New York Knicks?

The New York Knicks currently find themselves in a tough spot. Considering how well some of the teams in the Eastern Conference have performed, it seems like an uphill task for New York to revive their season and make the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Randle may have underperformed this campaign, but he could end up being their best asset at this point, as he has yet to hit his prime. Teams will surely be considering a change in the scenario that could help Randle replicate his form from last season.

He is also on a team-friendly contract. If he can perform to his potential, whichever team he plays for next will have the flexibility to build a deep roster around him. The New York Knicks may get a great return on Julius Randle because of that as well, so it may prove to be the right move for the franchise.

