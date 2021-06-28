NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans might move Brandon Ingram if an opportunity to sign Damian Lillard arises

Recent NBA trade rumors suggest that Portland Trail Blazers ace Damian Lillard could be on his way out this summer.

Lillard is one of the best players in the league, and it won't be surprising if the star point guard is the subject of some ridiculous offers in the coming months.

NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans willing to sacrifice Brandon Ingram to land Damian Lillard

According to NBA trade rumors, the New Orleans Pelicans are willing to give up Brandon Ingram in exchange for Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard.

Ingram has been a key part of the Pelicans setup since coming over from the LA Lakers, but the front office deeming him expendable indicates the value Lillard currently holds.

New Orleans Pelicans are willing to part ways with Brandon Ingram in hopes of getting Damian Lillard, I’m told.



Pels are also willing to part ways with multiple first round picks that they acquired in the Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday deals. pic.twitter.com/WJnt530qWu — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) June 28, 2021

Brandon Ingram averaged close to 24 points, five rebounds and five assists during the course of the 2020-21 NBA regular season. He won the NBA Most Improved Player award prior to that season and also made the All-Star team that year.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard is coming off an MVP caliber year, averaging a stupendous 28.8 points, four rebounds and seven assists per game.

He was virtually unplayable in the postseason, registering a stat line of 34 points and 10 assists on a mind-boggling 44.9% shooting from behind the three-point arc.

However, NBA trade rumors suggest that Damian Lillard is getting antsy with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Continuous first-round exits and a dysfunctional front office have led to Lillard evaluating his options, as the star point guard wants to win a championship. Damian Lillard turns 31 in July and hence has a short window of opportunity to do so.

The Portland Trail Blazers recently parted ways with Terry Stotts, who coached the team for nine years. Stotts' inability to make in-game adjustments and just one Western Conference finals appearance in nine seasons led to him getting fired.

The Blazers have replaced him with former NBA star Chauncey Billups, who will take up his first head coaching gig in the NBA.

The Portland Trail Blazers are trying their best to keep Damian Lillard happy, but it looks unlikely that the Oakland native will continue with the Oregon-based side.

A player of Lillard's ilk is expected to be in the mix for the Larry O'Brien trophy every season, but the franchise has been unable to hold their end of the bargain all these years.

