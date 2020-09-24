NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans targeting Myles Turner to replace the outgoing Derrick Favors

The New Orleans Pelicans have arguably the most exciting young core in the NBA. In 2019 number one draft pick Zion Williamson and 2020 Most Improved Player award winner Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans have two young stars around whom they can build a championship-winning side. According to NBA trade rumors, the team could be looking to add Myles Turner to their roster.

NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans planning a swoop for Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers capped off a promising season with a disappointing playoff exit at the hands of Miami Heat. The Pacers got 4-0 partly due to the absence of star power-forward Domantas Sabonis missing the series due to an injury. Head coach Nate McMillan parted ways with the Pacers post the playoffs loss, and now NBA trade rumors suggest that Myles Turner could be on his way out as well.

The Indiana Pacers will have to choose between keeping one of Domantas Sabonis or Myles Turner, and with Sabonis signing a max contract last year, it looks likely that Turner could be the one to depart. A versatile center who is known for his rim protection and perimeter shot, Turner, is expected to be in great demand this offseason.

One of these teams is the New Orleans Pelicans who are expected to be in the market for a starting center. Derrick Favors is set to be a free agent and could return to Utah Jazz while Jaxson Hayes is not a starting-caliber center yet. Myles Turner has the capability to fill that void for the Pelicans as he will fit really well with the New Orleans Pelicans' young core.

The Pelicans have stars like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram already on the roster, and with a promising young center in Myles Turner, the team will be looking to compete in the NBA playoffs. With Pelicans GM Alvin Gentry preparing a team for the future, his primary objective would be to build a team filled with superstars.